ENTERTAINMENT

MTV VMAs red carpet: Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez and Shakira defy barely-there trend at star-studded show

'Midnights' musician Taylor Swift leads 2023 MTV VMAs nominations with 11

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
Anitta walks the red carpet at the 2023 MTV VMAs

Anitta walks the red carpet at the 2023 MTV VMAs

Anitta tells Fox News Digital she likes to keep it sexy on the red carpet.

The stars are stepping out — and turning heads — on the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet.

Taylor Swift opted for a chic black dress with gold-studded straps and a thigh-high slit with her signature sharp cat eye.

Her best friend, Selena Gomez, rocked a vibrant red Oscar de la Renta gown adorned with sparkling floral appliques. 

Shakira, who makes history as the first South American artist to receive the Video Vanguard Award Tuesday, told reporters she was wearing a gold Versace gown. She also noted she was excited to see Cardi B perform.

TAYLOR SWIFT CONCERT SECURITY GUARD FIRED AFTER BREAKING PHOTO POLICY: ‘I AM A MAJOR FAN’

Shakira, Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez walk red carpet at MTV VMAs in New Jersey

Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez and Shakira turned heads at the VMAs Tuesday night in New Jersey. (Getty Images)

Taylor Swift walks red carpet at MTV VMAs

Taylor Swift is the most nominated artist at the VMAs. (Getty Images)

Selena Gomez walked VMAs red carpet wearing sheer red dress

Selena Gomez stunned wearing a red gown with floral appliques. (Getty Images)

Shakira shines at VMAs in gold glittering gown

Shakira sparkled, wearing a backless, gold Versace gown with revealing slits. (Getty Images)

The Colombian singer's backless dress featured a thigh-high slit, and she was accompanied on the red carpet by sons Sasha and Milan whom she shares with ex-partner Gerard Piqué.

SHAKIRA SET TO RECEIVE VIDEO VANGUARD AWARD AT 2023 MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS

Cardi B needed a hand walking the pink carpet at New Jersey's Prudential Center due to her tight, metallic number. The "Bodak Yellow" singer rocked a black gown adorned with silver hair clips.

Kelsea Ballerini and boyfriend Chase Stokes had a matching moment wearing bright red ensembles. Her backless scarlet red gown featured a deep key-hole cutout down the middle, and Stokes sported a long coat to complement her dress.

Doja Cat wore a unique, see-through webbed Monse ensemble. She wore a nude thong underneath the white, mesh gown, which featured a long train.

Doja Cat opted for sheer dress on red carpet at the MTV VMas

Doja Cat showed some skin, wearing a revealing netted dress on the pink carpet at the MTV VMAs (Getty Images)

Kelsea Ballerini matches boyfriend Chase Stokes in red outfits at VMAs

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes had a date night at the MTV VMAs. (Getty Images)

Olivia Rodrigo at the 2023 MTV VMAs

Olivia Rodrigo recently released her sophomore album, "Guts." (Getty Images)

Emily Ratajkowski walked the pink carpet wearing a bright green halter dress with a flowing patterned skirt. 

Anitta showed some skin wearing a sheer, strapless black dress with a nude satin panel across her chest paired with vibrant red and yellow earrings. She slicked back her auburn hair with a black headband.  

Tinashe dared to bare in a fishnet jumpsuit with tape covering her nipples.

Demi Lovato wore an oversize black leather jacket on top of a black mini skirt with loose pleats to match a leather corset top. 

Tinashe wears fishnet bodysuit with tape at VMAs

Tinashe covered up in a subtle way at the MTV VMAs. (Dia Dipasupil)

Model Emily Ratajkowski rocked a green gown with a flowing skirt at VMAs

Emily Ratajkowski used the VMAs as her own runway Tuesday. (Getty Images)

MTV VMAs 2023 Anitta wears sheer dress satin panel

Anitta showed some skin in a cut-out gown with sheer black sleeves at the VMAs. (Getty Images)

Bebe Rexha sports leather dress on VMAs red carpet

Bebe Rexha went rock star chic at the VMAs Tuesday in New Jersey. (Getty Images)

Tiffany Haddish wears sheer dress on VMAs red carpet in New Jersey

Comedian Tiffany Haddish followed the VMAs unofficial sheer trend. (Getty Images)

Jared Leto rocks makeup and sunglasses at VMAs

Jared Leto went back to black and wore sunglasses to match his slacks on the VMAs red carpet. (Getty Images)

Saweetie VMAs red carpet pink dress

Saweetie wore a pink gown with a massive bone detail across the top. (Getty Images)

Tiffany Haddish felt right at home on the pink carpet and bared her backside wearing a sheer gown with a thong bodysuit. 

Bebe Rexha rocked a long, black corset dress with spaghetti straps and a circular patch cut-out on her backside.

Jared Leto stepped out wearing a sheer long-sleeved black shirt to match a pair of black leather slacks. He added a thick choker and sunglasses to complete his rock star ensemble.

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

