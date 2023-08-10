Kevin Costner 'blown away' by Taylor Swift concert: 'I'm officially a Swiftie'

Kevin Costner praised Taylor Swift for not only her art, but also bringing people together.

The "Yellowstone" star admitted his Instagram videos were "blurry," but he was "officially a Swiftie" after witnessing the award-winning artist in person.

"My videos are blurry, but I had an amazing time with my daughter at the @taylorswift show," Costner wrote on Instagram.

"I was absolutely blown away watching her art bring so many people together."

"I had a great view of her band and had a blast watching them, too. An inspiring night. I’m officially a Swiftie!" Costner added.