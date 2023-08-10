Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Kevin Costner 'blown away' by Taylor Swift concert: 'I'm officially a Swiftie'

Taylor Swift closed Eras Tour by announcing new '1989 (Taylor's Version)' album

By Tracy Wright | Fox News
Kevin Costner praised Taylor Swift for not only her art, but also bringing people together.

The "Yellowstone" star admitted his Instagram videos were "blurry," but he was "officially a Swiftie" after witnessing the award-winning artist in person.

"My videos are blurry, but I had an amazing time with my daughter at the @taylorswift show," Costner wrote on Instagram. 

TAYLOR SWIFT ANNOUNCES RELEASE DATE FOR RE-RECORDED ALBUM ‘1989 (TAYLOR’S VERSION)'

Kevin Costner walks red carpet wearing suit

Kevin Costner was "blown away" watching Taylor Swift perform at SoFi Stadium with his daughter. (Mark Von Holden)

"I was absolutely blown away watching her art bring so many people together."

"I had a great view of her band and had a blast watching them, too. An inspiring night. I’m officially a Swiftie!" Costner added.

