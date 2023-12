Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Morgan Fairchild, Nicollette Sheridan and the rest of the stars of "Ladies of the ‘80s: A Divas Christmas" all agree that Christmas to them means "family."

"I think it's a time for people to come together and family and again, love -- that theme that we all need more of in our hearts," Sheridan told Fox News Digital. "I think, you know, not only family, you take in the stragglers too when people don't have a place to go over the holidays and that we really think about giving and sharing and loving."

"Ladies of the ‘80s: A Divas Christmas" revolves around five actresses – including Loni Anderson, Donna Mills and Linda Gray – who starred in a long-running fictional 1980s soap opera coming together to film a final drama-filled Christmas episode.

Fairchild told Fox News Digital that as people get older, "We all appreciate that more than maybe you did when you were 20 or 30. The fact that people aren't here forever and that that time you have together is very special and Christmas is always very special just with the holidays and the joy and the season."

She added, "the older you get, the more you appreciate who you have in your life and what your life has been and what you want to leave behind. Those memories you want to leave with people that are close to you that you love."

Fairchild also admitted in the interview "it's been a rough year" after losing her partner Mark Seiler over the summer.

Mills said that she hoped viewers "can feel the love of these people in this movie and correlate to their own lives, that they have love in their lives, too. And, you know, the movie is kind of like how to have love in your life."

Anderson told Fox News Digital that she hoped their movie would also bring people together.

"Maybe everybody gets together and with their memories and enjoys it and has and really enjoys a positive moment," she suggested.

Gray added, "I love the holidays. And this movie, for me, pulls together so many elements that are very human."

She said the movie is about "family. It's about love. It's about trust and … it's about gathering together. And to me, that's the whole thing is just gather together. Good, bad, indifferent. Hug each other and love each other and have a heck of a time."

"Ladies of the ‘80s: A Divas Christmas" is airing this month as part of Lifetime’s "It’s a Wonderful Lifetime" holiday lineup.