ENTERTAINMENT

Loni Anderson, Morgan Fairchild, Nicollette Sheridan say 80s Hollywood was 'golden era of this business'

‘Ladies of the ‘80s’ stars reminiscence about shoulder pads, dancing, limos, and admit 'everything just seemed yummier’

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
Loni Anderson, Morgan Fairchild, Nicollette Sheridan, Donna Mills and Linda Gray – who all co-star in the new holiday movie "Ladies of the ‘80s: A Divas Christmas" – recently discussed what they miss most about the decade that made them famous.

Loni Anderson, Morgan Fairchild, Nicollette Sheridan, Donna Mills and Linda Gray – who all co-star in the new holiday movie "Ladies of the '80s: A Divas Christmas" – recently reminisced about the decade that made them famous. 

"Everything was so glamorous," Anderson, 78, who starred in "WKRP in Cincinnati," recently told Fox News Digital. "It seemed to be all limos and black tie when I look back at it. And I know there was more going on, but of course, if you have picture albums and everything that’s available, and you think, ‘Wow, we went to a lot of stuff.’"  

Sheridan, 60, said the thing she missed the most was "dancing in New York" while they all agreed shoulder pads should come back. 

Sheridan starred in "Knots Landing" with Mills and "Paper Dolls" with Fairchild, 73. 

Morgan Fairchild, Donna Mills, Loni Anderson, Nicollette Sheridan and Linda Gray together

From left to right, Linda Gray, Morgan Fairchild, Donna Mills, Loni Anderson and Nicollette Sheridan all star in Lifetime's "Ladies of the '80s: A Divas Christmas." (Mark Von Holden/Variety via Getty Images)

"Dallas" star Gray, 83, added, "The world was a different place then, and I think that’s interesting to look back. We worked a lot during the ‘80s, and I think it was so much fun for me to look back and go, ‘Wow, look at the world, look at the energy that was different back then.' We were very positive back then. Everything just seemed yummier."

Linda Gray with Larry Hagman on "Dallas."

Linda Gray, second from left, with Larry Hagman, left, Patrick Duffy and Charlene Tilton on "Dallas." (CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images)

Mills, 82, said she misses "the kind of ratings that we used to get. We would have 60 million people watch in one night. That doesn’t happen anymore." 

"We really lived through the golden era of this business."

— Nicollette Sheridan
Knots Landing cast

Donna Mills and Nicollette Sheridan with the cast of "Knots Landing." (CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images)

Sheridan stated, "We really lived through the golden era of this business" with Mills adding, "And that was the '80s." 

Morgan Fairchild and Nicollette Sheridan on "Paper Dolls."

Morgan Fairchild and Nicollette Sheridan in a promotional photo for "Paper Dolls" with Lloyd Bridges and Terry Farrell. (Bob D'Amico /American Broadcasting Companies via Getty Images)

Donna Mills wearing a leotard in a "Knots Landing promo

Donna Mills in a promotional photo for "Knots Landing" in 1980. (CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images)

"Ladies of the '80s: A Divas Christmas" premiered on Lifetime Saturday night at 8 p.m. 

It revolves around five actresses who starred in a fictional 1980s soap opera who reunite for their final drama-filled Christmas special. 

