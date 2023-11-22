'Ladies of the '80s' bombshells Loni Anderson, Morgan Fairchild on choosing to be grateful

Loni Anderson and Morgan Fairchild, who star in the new movie "Ladies of the ‘80s: A Divas Christmas" with three other legends from the era, recently revealed their best tips for looking young.

"I like looking like me," Anderson told Fox News Digital. "And I would like to stay looking like me and not like someone else. So, even if something didn’t work, I don’t think I’d want to change it."

The "WKRP in Cincinnati" alum, 78, compared herself to a "car who needs to go in for the lube and tube and service and stuff like that and the upkeep" to laughter from her co-stars, Fairchild, 73, Linda Gray, 83, Nicollette Sheridan, 60, and Donna Mills, 82. "Whatever it is just to keep your original vehicle going." She also advised using moisturizer.

Gray, who played Sue Ellen Ewing, the wife of J.R. Ewing on "Dallas," said, "I sound a little like my character, but I think it’s about joy, internal joy, being happy with yourself and conditions and the situation that’s going on."

She conceded that women need to hydrate and exercise, "but internally, it’s like you can choose to be anything you want to be. Choose to be happy, choose to be joyful, chose to be grateful, have great gratitude. I think those things are the things that reflect out."

Gray said on the set of "Ladies of the ‘80s," which premieres on Lifetime this Saturday, it was obvious the five leads take care of themselves.

"You can tell there’s great energy with everybody," she said. "We get outside, we enjoy helping other people. Yes, eating right things, yes, drinking water, yes, all that stuff’s important, but it’s the way you choose to live your life that’s the key for me."

Fairchild called working on the holiday movie a "party." "Ladies of the '80s: A Divas Christmas" revolves around five stars from a fictional 1980s soap opera who stir up drama as they reunite to shoot their final Christmas episode.

"It was a party, honey," Fairchild said. "As soon as Larry called, the producer, and said, 'I've got this idea and here's what I'm thinking of doing,' and I said, 'Boy, if you can get them, I'm on board.' You know, before you see the script or anything. It's a great idea. It's a fun group. And I'm here."

Sheridan, who starred on "Knots Landing" with Mills and "Paper Dolls" with Fairchild, agreed.

"We all felt like that. … Especially after being so close with you two all those years ago and rekindling that," she added, looking at Mills and Fairchild.

She joked that the set was so much fun "it was hard to get work done."

Fairchild said, "They'll come over and say, 'Ladies, we're ready on set,'" and she would answer, "'Well, I got to finish the story.’"

Gray called the experience "beyond fabulous."

"You kind of hoped it would all blend, everybody would get along. And we did," she said. "And we kept talking and interrupting and reminiscing and hugging. And then we had this magical director, well, woman, and she just kind of fell right into the rest of us. She was one of us and so everything flowed together. And that's what was lovely about it for me was it was seamless. There was nothing that felt out of whack in any, any arena. It was perfect."

Anderson added that she also appreciated co-stars Taylor Ann Thompson, 21, and Travis Burns, 32, "who were so adorable, that [they] added the love story and the romance and youthful beauty to our already beautiful gathering."

During the interview with Fox News Digital, Mills also shared her advice about staying youthful: "Work out, work out, work out."

"If you stop working out, your body is going to go," she advised. "As you get older, it gets harder to work out, but you’ve still got to do it. You’ve got to muscle through it. I still play tennis three, four times a week. I work out almost every day, and it’s important. I think it’s important for you mentally, and it’s important for you physically."

Sheridan said she believes it’s "important to choose love, to be joyful. … And, for me, I have horses, and it’s important for me to be outside and to be in tune and in touch with nature. And that’s a huge part of my life, and I moved to a place where I’m surrounded by that."

She said at times it’s hard for her to leave home "because I have so much of that, and it’s like a pool of rejuvenation just to dive into that, just being in the peace and being with nature and being happy and keeping your mind alive and reaching out and seeing what you can do for others."

Fairchild added, "I think it’s important to work out, I think it’s important to stay in tune with nature. It really rejuvenates you to go for a long walk. Even if it’s just in your neighborhood, and you’re just seeing trees and little dogs walking or something, it’s helpful."

The "Falcon Crest" and "Friends" actress revealed that when people ask her about her secret to youthfulness, "I say, ‘I don’t drink, I don’t smoke, I never did any drugs.’ And usually somebody will say, ‘Well, I couldn’t live.'" Fairchild said she’ll joke, "Which one could you not do without? But the older you get, the more I’m glad I didn’t because it starts showing up on your skin."

Sheridan teased Fairchild that she couldn’t wait to have a martini after the interview.

"Ladies of the '80s: A Divas Christmas" airs on Lifetime at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on Saturday, Dec. 2.