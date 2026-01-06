Alix Earle spotted dancing with Tom Brady in St. Barts: What to know about the social media sensation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Social media star Alix Earle was the talk of the town after being spotted getting cozy with the seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady during a New Year's Eve celebration in St. Barts.

The blonde bombshell has been a social media fixture for over three years, and gained mainstream fame after appearing as a contestant on "Dancing with the Stars" in 2025.

The 25-year-old's rise to global fame began while in college at the University of Miami.

Earle now has 8.2 million followers on TikTok and 5 million on Instagram, with a growing empire under her belt that also includes a podcast and YouTube channel.

TikTok star

The TikTok sensation got her start on social media while in college, sharing her life as a college student.

Earle began her freshman year at the University of Miami in 2019.

She posted her first TikTok in February 2020.

However, Earle went viral through her "Get Ready With Me" videos – specifically the videos she did showing her unfiltered skin that included blemishes.

During an interview on "The Howard Stern Show" in 2023, Earle talked about her rise to fame.

"When I started out, I had no idea, and I was trying to be picture-perfect and I thought that was the way to go. Then it honestly was the summer when I was at probably – at my lowest point. I was dealing with a bunch of acne and I started posting about my acne," she said on the show.

"It's crazy, because I was trying for the opposite for three years and then the second I stopped trying to be the hot, pretty, picture-perfect girl, is when things started to take off," she added.

Earle said the "followers started to come in" after posting about her acne.

She also shared with her followers about nightlife as a college student in Miami, as well as fraternity parties she attended and the work it took to achieve her degree.

She graduated from college with a marketing degree in May 2023.

Upon graduation, she shared her feelings on the accomplishment: "The day has finally come… 4 years ago I cried when I found out I was accepted to my dream school. Little did I know these years would be the best years of my life. I've gained lifelong friends, made memories I'll never forget, and learned life lessons inside and out of the classroom," she wrote on her Instagram.

"I can confidently say that The University of Miami has shaped me into the person I am today and I'm forever grateful I got the opportunity to attend such an amazing school," she added.

Expanding her empire

In September 2023, Earle's podcast, titled "Hot Mess with Alix Earle," was announced.

The podcast, produced by The Unwell Network – which was led by "Call Her Daddy" host Alexandra Cooper, featured Earle sharing her life behind the camera.

In early 2025, Unwell Network dropped Earle's podcast and returned the rights to Earle.

"Hot Mess with Alix Earle" returned in June 2025 with a new format, something the star called a "vlogcast."

Earle gave more details on her YouTube page about her new format: "This is no longer going to be a traditional podcast. It’s going to be very video-forward. I keep calling it a vlogcast. I'm not even sure if that's a thing. And then maybe it's just a hot mess, the show."

‘Dancing with the Stars’ appearance

Earle appeared in Season 34 of "Dancing With The Stars," with partner Val Chmerkovskiy, furthering her star status.

The star placed in second, with fellow contestant Robert Irwin winning the Mirrorball trophy.

During her run on the hit series, Earle suffered a bruised collarbone and missing toenail, which she documented on her social media.

Tom Brady and St. Barts

Earle and Brady, 48, were spotted at a St. Barts nightclub on Dec. 31, as seen in a video obtained by TMZ.

TikTok user @LukeTurro also shared a video of the duo dancing next to each other.

The influencer was seen whispering into the ear of the football star and father of three as well as putting her hand on his back.

Their sighting comes just weeks after she split with her boyfriend of two years, Houston Texans star Braxton Berrios. However, TMZ reported that while Earle and Brady danced and talked, they did not hook up, and it was their first time meeting.

On Jan. 3, Earle shared photos from her New Year's Eve festivities. "Rumor has it we’re still dancing 🕺🕺 new friends, new memories, and new beginnings to start off the new year :)," she captioned the Instagram post. "Words can’t describe how amazing this trip was. so grateful to @bgarlinghouse & @taragarlinghouse for hosting us & @managermyles for throwing the best nye party EVER!!!"

