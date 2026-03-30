Molly Sims, 52, stuns in string bikini during Cabo vacation ahead of eighth Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

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Molly Sims sizzled in a striped string bikini as she enjoyed a family vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

On Sunday, the 52-year-old supermodel shared a slideshow of photos and videos to Instagram in which she showed off her svelte physique in a red and white two-piece that featured a triangle top and bottoms with ties on the sides.

"@si_swimsuit: Cabo edition," Sims wrote in the caption of her post, adding palm tree and bikini emojis.

In the first two images, Sims was seen standing barefoot in a doorway that opened out to a bright oceanfront patio. The "Las Vegas" alum wore her hair down in loose waves and shielded her eyes with a pair of black sunglasses. She accessorized by layering gold, red jade and turquoise beaded necklaces.

BROOKS NADER AND SISTERS POSE FOR BIKINI PHOTO SHOOT DURING DOMINICAN REPUBLIC GETAWAY

Sims was pictured in one photo with one arm raised above her head holding the door frame while the other rested on the opposite side. In another snap, Sims struck a playful pose as she held the string ties at her hips. A sunny terrace with lounge chairs and umbrellas overlooking a vivid blue ocean could be seen in the reflection of the doors.

The Kentucky native also shared another photo in which she donned a sleeveless white beach cover-up with horizontal red stripe patterns. Sims completed her carousel with a photo and video of herself modeling a bright red, sleeveless midi dress that featured a lattice-style cutout pattern, a fitted bodice and a flared skirt.

Sims' vacation snaps come after she slipped into a bright orange string bikini for the 2026 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, marking her eighth appearance in the magazine.

The model made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue debut in 2000 and went on to appear multiple times in the early 2000s, becoming one of the recognizable faces of the magazine during that era.

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For the 2026 issue, she was part of the official lineup of other stars, including "Baywatch" actress Brooks Nader, "The Real Housewives of New York City" alum Bethenny Frankel, model Haley Baylee, influencer Livvy Dunne, and professional rugby union player Ilona Maher among others.

Back in 2023, Sims shared one of her secrets to maintaining her bikini body is drinking a cup of bone broth. She posted a photo of her mug on Instagram stories, calling it a game-changer.

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"Anti-ageing [sic], good for digestion and gut, helps my joints after workouts, better sleep... this has been game changing for me," she wrote.

More recently, the actress shared her tips to staying fit when she spoke with Fox News Digital in November 2024. She explained that she focuses on eating a lot of protein throughout the day and advised it's best to get most of "your carbs in night."

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Her biggest piece of advice, however, was keeping in mind that it is not one or two nights of poor choices that "packs on the pounds," adding it's the habit of eating "just a little bit here. A little bit there."