Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Brooks Nader makes a splash in skimpy gold bikini for 7th appearance

Brooks Nader is back with a bang.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit confirmed to Fox News Digital that the model will appear in its 2025 issue. This will mark the seventh time for the star.

The 29-year-old was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda sporting a skimpy gold metallic string bikini with ruched bottoms from Norma Kamali. For the shoot, Nader proudly flaunted her long, lean legs, sunkissed tresses and washboard abs inside a cave.

"From Dancing with the Stars to launching her latest collection for Hudson Jeans, @brooksnader moves with purpose," the magazine captioned the sizzling snap on Instagram. "When asked about taking on new challenges with confidence, she put it simply, ‘I believed I could, so I did.’"

Nader was a cover girl for the glossy in 2023 alongside Martha Stewart. The Louisiana native first applied for the magazine’s 2019 open casting call and won. She was featured in the 2020 issue as a rookie.

The original swimsuit issue ran in 1964. It has been a launching pad for models such as Kathy Ireland, Christie Brinkley, Elle Macpherson, Kate Upton and Ashley Graham.

According to the outlet, Nader was discovered by a modeling agency when she was a student at Tulane University at age 18. Being a pinup for the magazine was a goal for her.

"I really wanted to be in Sports Illustrated," Nader previously told Fox News Digital. "I’ve always admired the girls and what it represents. I was told by the agency at the time, ‘Oh, I don’t think that they’ll like you. We can’t send you to the casting. I don’t think it’s going to be a good fit.’ They put me on the back burner with that."

Following her success with SI Swimsuit, Nader has posed in luxurious destinations, including Bali, Montenegro and the Dominican Republic, among others. She also took part in the 2024 Legends shoot with photographer Yu Tsai where she appeared alongside 26 icons from the outlet.

Back in 2023, Nader told Fox News Digital that having a fitness routine she practices daily has helped her both look and feel her best.

"Throughout the year, I just try to stay as healthy as possible and just have balance," said Nader at the time. "I don’t go on any crazy crash diets. I’ll just maybe cut out all my spicy margaritas for a couple of weeks leading up to a Sports Illustrated shoot, just to feel mentally clear and healthy in general."

"My weakness and downfall are spicy margaritas," she chuckled. "I try to cut those out for a few weeks, which is super challenging. And a guilty pleasure of mine is probably ramen — I love ramen. I could eat three bowls of ramen a day."

Some models prefer Pilates, while others stick to running. For Nader, she said her secret to staying in shape is boxing — which she does regularly. The sport was also a known favorite for former Victoria’s Secret Angel Adriana Lima.

"I box, which I feel has given me a lot of strength and toning," Nader explained. "… I’ve been boxing for the last few years, and I feel that has helped me a lot."

Nader stressed that finding a fitness routine that's fun will help people stick with their health goals. There is also nothing wrong with eating your favorite comforting dishes in moderation, she insisted.

"I almost flew back to Louisiana for a crawfish boil because it’s seasonal, and it’s my favorite thing ever," she said. "My mom always said I can eat my weight in crawfish. I literally can eat seven or eight pounds of crawfish in one sitting. It’s so spicy and salty the way my dad does them. I have to take off all my jewelry because I’ll puff up the whole next day, but it’s so worth it — I miss it so much."

Nader previously told SI Swimsuit she swears by lymphatic drainage massages to "de-puff and de-bloat" after hours on a plane and "weeks of deviating from her regular daily routine."

Nader also told Fox News Digital that daily exercise becomes easier to do in time if done regularly.

"Being a model over the last six years — it can mess with you a little bit mentally because you’re going through ebbs and flows of getting really in shape for a shoot," she shared. "And then after that, you’re [enjoying] all your cheat meals.

"I just went through so many phases of my life as a model where I was not steady and constant with working out and eating healthy. I would just go through these crazy highs and lows. And I feel like, lately, as I’m getting older, I just feel it’s really important to keep steady."