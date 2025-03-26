Expand / Collapse search
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Brooks Nader makes a splash in skimpy gold bikini for 7th appearance

The model appeared on the 2023 cover alongside Megan Fox, Martha Stewart and Kim Petras

By Stephanie Nolasco Fox News
Published
SI Swimsuit model Brooks Nader reflects on becoming a rookie, famous sheer dress Video

SI Swimsuit model Brooks Nader reflects on becoming a rookie, famous sheer dress

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Brooks Nader reflects on becoming a rookie, famous sheer dress for the Sportsperson of the Year Awards.

Brooks Nader is back with a bang.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit confirmed to Fox News Digital that the model will appear in its 2025 issue. This will mark the seventh time for the star.

The 29-year-old was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda sporting a skimpy gold metallic string bikini with ruched bottoms from Norma Kamali. For the shoot, Nader proudly flaunted her long, lean legs, sunkissed tresses and washboard abs inside a cave.

Brooks Nader wearing a gold bikini inside a cave in Bermuda

For Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's 2025 issue, Brooks Nader was photographed in Bermuda. (Sports Illustrated/ Ben Watts)

"From Dancing with the Stars to launching her latest collection for Hudson Jeans, @brooksnader moves with purpose," the magazine captioned the sizzling snap on Instagram. "When asked about taking on new challenges with confidence, she put it simply, ‘I believed I could, so I did.’"

Nader was a cover girl for the glossy in 2023 alongside Martha Stewart. The Louisiana native first applied for the magazine’s 2019 open casting call and won. She was featured in the 2020 issue as a rookie.

Maye Musk posing with several SI Swimsuit models.

From left: Christie Brinkley, Maye Musk, Brooks Nader, Kate Love, Kate Upton and Lily Aldridge attend the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Celebration of the 2024 Issue Release and 60th Anniversary with Swimsuit Island on May 17, 2024, in Hollywood, Florida.  (Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

The original swimsuit issue ran in 1964. It has been a launching pad for models such as Kathy Ireland, Christie Brinkley, Elle Macpherson, Kate Upton and Ashley Graham.

Brooks Nader

Brooks Nader was discovered by Wilhelmina at age 18 while attending Tulane University. (Gotham/WireImage/Getty Images)

According to the outlet, Nader was discovered by a modeling agency when she was a student at Tulane University at age 18. Being a pinup for the magazine was a goal for her.

Brooks Nader wearing a silky white gown.

Brooks Nader is seen here arriving for the Los Angeles premiere of "White Lotus" Season 3 on February 10, 2025. (Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage/Getty Images)

"I really wanted to be in Sports Illustrated," Nader previously told Fox News Digital. "I’ve always admired the girls and what it represents. I was told by the agency at the time, ‘Oh, I don’t think that they’ll like you. We can’t send you to the casting. I don’t think it’s going to be a good fit.’ They put me on the back burner with that."

Brooks Nader wearing a purple swim top and yellow bottoms.

Brooks Nader poses backstage at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show during Miami Swim Week at W South Beach on June 01, 2024, in Miami Beach, Florida.  (Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

Following her success with SI Swimsuit, Nader has posed in luxurious destinations, including Bali, Montenegro and the Dominican Republic, among others. She also took part in the 2024 Legends shoot with photographer Yu Tsai where she appeared alongside 26 icons from the outlet.

Back in 2023, Nader told Fox News Digital that having a fitness routine she practices daily has helped her both look and feel her best.

Brooks Nader wearing a yellow bikini and posing.

Brooks Nader poses backstage for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at W Hotel Miami Beach on July 07, 2023, in Miami Beach, Florida. (Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

"Throughout the year, I just try to stay as healthy as possible and just have balance," said Nader at the time. "I don’t go on any crazy crash diets. I’ll just maybe cut out all my spicy margaritas for a couple of weeks leading up to a Sports Illustrated shoot, just to feel mentally clear and healthy in general."

SI Swimsuit model Brooks Nader reflects on becoming a rookie, famous sheer dress Video

"My weakness and downfall are spicy margaritas," she chuckled. "I try to cut those out for a few weeks, which is super challenging. And a guilty pleasure of mine is probably ramen — I love ramen. I could eat three bowls of ramen a day."

Some models prefer Pilates, while others stick to running. For Nader, she said her secret to staying in shape is boxing — which she does regularly. The sport was also a known favorite for former Victoria’s Secret Angel Adriana Lima.

Brooks Nader wearing a black dress walking outside at night.

Brooks Nader is seen on February 18, 2025, in Los Angeles, California.  (Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images)

"I box, which I feel has given me a lot of strength and toning," Nader explained. "… I’ve been boxing for the last few years, and I feel that has helped me a lot."

Nader stressed that finding a fitness routine that's fun will help people stick with their health goals. There is also nothing wrong with eating your favorite comforting dishes in moderation, she insisted.

Brooks Nader wearing a purple bikini on the runway

Brooks Nader told Fox News Digital she's a fan of boxing to stay in shape. ( John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

"I almost flew back to Louisiana for a crawfish boil because it’s seasonal, and it’s my favorite thing ever," she said. "My mom always said I can eat my weight in crawfish. I literally can eat seven or eight pounds of crawfish in one sitting. It’s so spicy and salty the way my dad does them. I have to take off all my jewelry because I’ll puff up the whole next day, but it’s so worth it — I miss it so much."

Brooks Nader wearing a white bikini top and matching white pants holding her SI Swimsuit cover

Brooks Nader became a cover girl for SI Swimsuit in 2023. (Alberto Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

Nader previously told SI Swimsuit she swears by lymphatic drainage massages to "de-puff and de-bloat" after hours on a plane and "weeks of deviating from her regular daily routine."

Nader also told Fox News Digital that daily exercise becomes easier to do in time if done regularly.

Brooks Nader SI Swimsuit

Brooks Nader said it's always been a dream for her to appear in SI Swimsuit. (John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

"Being a model over the last six years — it can mess with you a little bit mentally because you’re going through ebbs and flows of getting really in shape for a shoot," she shared. "And then after that, you’re [enjoying] all your cheat meals.

Brooks Nader wearing a slinky silver dress dancing.

Brooks Nader competed on "Dancing With the Stars" Season 33 last year. It was there where she met her rumored on-again, off-again beau Gleb Savchenko. (Disney/Eric McCandless/Getty Images)

"I just went through so many phases of my life as a model where I was not steady and constant with working out and eating healthy. I would just go through these crazy highs and lows. And I feel like, lately, as I’m getting older, I just feel it’s really important to keep steady."

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

