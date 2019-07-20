'Modern Family' star Sarah Hyland responds to Instagram troll who criticized engagement ring videos

“Modern Family” star Sarah Hyland, who recently announced her engagement to former “Bachelorette” contestant Wells Adams, has no time for trolls — especially those who criticize her new sparkler.

The actress took to Instagram on Friday to show off her engagement ring.

“Blinded by the [sun] or [ring]?” she captioned the post.

SARAH HYLAND AND WELLS ADAMS ARE ENGAGED

While many complimented Hyland on the estimated $100,000 ring — “gorgeous!” wrote one, while another said “so incredibly beautiful” — at least one person didn’t have kind words for the 28-year-old.

“Most obnoxious engaged dipsh*t award goes to you,” one person commented, according to a screenshot of the exchange by the popular Instagram account Comments By Celebs.

“Omg! I AM going for the most obnoxious! How’d you know?” Hyland clapped back.

Separately, Adams opened up about his proposal to Hyland — and why he was feeling the heat before popping the big question.

Speaking on his podcast, “Your Favorite Things,” with co-host Brandi Cyrus, Adams joked that it was “surprising” that Hyland said yes.

“She said yes, which was surprising, I think, to everyone involved. Real touch-and-go there,” Adams, 35, said jokingly, per E! News.

But asking Hyland to marry him wasn't what was putting the pressure on Adams. Rather, it was having to look after the 5-carat oval diamond ring he purchased for the actress.

"Everyone is like, ‘Are you so happy?' And I was so happy but I'm also so happy I'm not in charge of that very nice ring. There's too much pressure!” he said on the podcast, according to E! News.

'MODERN FAMILY STAR SARAH HYLAND DONS SHEER DRESS IN INSTAGRAM SNAP: 'SUN'S OUT, BUNS OUT'

A source close to Hyland told Fox News on Wednesday that Adams sealed the deal with the “Modern Family” actress the old-fashioned way – by simply being present in Hyland’s life during her most vulnerable moments.

“Sarah couldn’t be happier to be engaged to Wells. She saw him for the man he really was over the past year-and-a-half or so when he never wavered while Sarah battled through her health issues,” the source said.

In the past, Hyland has been open about her health problems and surgeries, including two kidney transplants and laparoscopic surgery for endometriosis. She has previously been candid about how her mental health suffered as well. It was during these times where Wells stepped up to the plate for Hyland in a big way, traveling to Los Angeles following a second kidney transplant to help her during recovery.

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.