Sarah Hyland’s engagement ring details revealed

Talk about a proposal “Well” done!

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are officially getting hitched, and the groom-to-be popped the question to the “Modern Family” star with a gorgeous oval diamond ring experts agree cost at least $100,000.

The happy couple announced the news on Instagram on Tuesday, sharing photos of the dreamy beachfront proposal and Hyland’s gorgeous new bling. Industry experts agree that Adams likely spared no expense when ring shopping for his future bride.

“Sarah’s elegant and timelessly classic ring appears to feature an estimated 5 carat oval diamond in a delicate solitaire or diamond accented setting,” Kathryn Money, VP of Strategy and Merchandising for Brilliant Earth told Fox News. “Depending on the quality and specific characteristics of the center diamond, we estimate the cost of the ring at approximately $100,000-$150,000.”

Andrew Brown, CEO of WP Diamonds, echoed similar sentiments of Hyland’s new sparkler, which is reportedly by Lorraine Schwartz.

"Sarah's ring looks like a beautiful white 5-carat oval cut that is most likely F or G color and VS clarity," Brown told E! News. "On the simple thin band, this ring would probably run $175-$200,000."

Earlier this year, the “Bachelorette” alum shut down rumors that his actress girlfriend would ever be “buying” her own engagement ring.

"I will pay for this ring, I promise you," Adams said on his “Your Favorite Things” podcast. "It will come out of my bank account."

Adams has previously said that his family wouldn’t likely be meeting Hyland’s brood until their wedding day due to political differences.

"My parents haven’t met Sarah’s parents and for good reason," he admitted on his podcast in May. "They both fall on opposite sides of the political spectrum and I’m just sure someone’s going to get into a fight about something."

"It will be a bunch of liberal actors and my dad and my family, who are a bunch of conservatives. My dad’s a doctor, my brother-in-law is from oil money in Texas. It’s going to be so weird," he revealed.

Adams, 35, and Hyland, 28, have been an item since late 2017.

Fox News’ Jessica Sager contributed to this report.