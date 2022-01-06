‘Mob Wives’ star Renee Graziano seen leaving jail following car crash

Reality television star Renee Graziano said she is "lucky to be alive" after she flipped her vehicle while allegedly driving while intoxicated.

Photos emerged of the "Mob Wives" cast member leaving the police station in Staten Island Wednesday after she spent the previous night in detainment. Her Nissan Murano struck an unoccupied Jeep and rolled over.

In paparazzi snaps, Graziano, 52, is seen exiting the 123rd precinct in a gray camouflage star-patterned sweatsuit and smoking a cigarette, her long black hair draped over her crew neck.

Her white sneakers with silver eyelets were devoid of laces, which officers commonly remove during the intake process.

A spokesperson for the New York Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that police received a call about a motor vehicle accident at 10:35 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Arden Avenue and Arthur Kill Road in Staten Island.

When officers arrived, they found two damaged vehicles.

Officers suspected Graziano was intoxicated when she lost control of her SUV and struck an unoccupied Jeep Wrangler, police said.

The NYPD spokesperson added that no one was injured in the accident. Graziano was evaluated at a hospital to determine if she had been drinking or using drugs.

Graziano addressed reports about her arrest on Instagram Wednesday, calling it a "bad car accident."

"I WAS TAKEN TO THE HOSPITAL AS A PRECAUTION, There I was Tested, & Treated, GRATEFUL TO BE ALIVE !!" Graziano's lengthy caption on her latest Instagram post begins. "Everyone Did Their Job .. I DID BANG MY HEAD, HOWEVER NO PHYSICAL HARM WAS DONE TO MY HEAD OR BODY."

Graziano, who has admitted to battling substance abuse, said she complied and took tests "without hesitation."

She was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.

Graziano is known for her appearances on the VH1 reality series "Mob Wives." The show documented the lives of women related to infamous crime families. It was canceled in 2015 after six seasons.

