'Mob Wives' star Renee Graziano speaks out after arrest, car crash: 'Grateful to be alive'

Renee Graziano is fortunate to be alive after crashing her car into a parked vehicle in Staten Island.

The "Mob Wives" star addressed reports about her arrest stemming from the crash on her Instagram account on Wednesday, calling it a "bad car accident."

"I WAS TAKEN TO THE HOSPITAL AS A PRECAUTION, There I was Tested, & Treated, GRATEFUL TO BE ALIVE !!" Graziano's lengthy caption on her latest Instagram post begins. "Everyone Did Their Job .. I DID BANG MY HEAD, HOWEVER NO PHYSICAL HARM WAS DONE TO MY HEAD OR BODY."

Graziano said she complied and took tests "without hesitation."

'MOB WIVES' STAR RENEE GRAZIANO CHARGED WITH OPERATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE FOLLOWING STATEN ISLAND CAR CRASH

The reality star also commended the police department, emergency medical technicians, doctors and nurses who helped her.

Graziano asked for privacy so she can continue her path to recovery.

"NO Matter How Hard Or Uncertain It Might Look To You.. I Face Me Daily And I have Been Through Enough In MY Life," she added.

The caption was written for a photo she shared of herself and her late father, Anthony "The Little Guy" Graziano, who she called her "personal angel." He died in 2019.

In her post, Graziano claimed she did not get charged with any crimes. A spokesperson for the New York Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that they received a call about a motor vehicle accident at 10:35 p.m. on Tuesday near the intersection of Arden Avenue and Arthur Kill Road in Staten Island. When officers arrived, they found two vehicles had come into contact with one another.

Officers suspected that Graziano was under the influence when she lost control of her Nissan Murano and struck an unoccupied Jeep Wrangler, police said. The NYPD spokesperson added that no one was injured in the accident. Graziano was evaluated at a hospital to determine the type of intoxication.

Police said Graziano was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence. The NYPD did not provide details of what Graziano was allegedly under the influence of.

