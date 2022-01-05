Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Celebrity News
Published

'Mob Wives' star Renee Graziano charged with operating under the influence following Staten Island car crash

The reality star hit a parked vehicle late Tuesday night

By Melissa Roberto | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 1/4 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 1/4

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

"Mob Wives" star Renee Graziano was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence on Tuesday.

Graziano, 52, was taken into custody after crashing her car into a parked vehicle, a spokesperson from the New York Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Police say they received a call about a motor vehicle accident at 10:35 p.m. near the intersection of Arden Avenue and Arthur Kill Road in Staten Island. When officers arrived, they found two vehicles had come into contact with one another.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Renee Graziano is known for starring in VH1's "Mob Wives."

Renee Graziano is known for starring in VH1's "Mob Wives." (Slaven Vlasic)

Police suspected that Graziano was under the influence when she lost control of her Nissan Murano and struck an unoccupied Jeep Wrangler.

The spokesperson said no one was injured in the accident. Graziano was evaluated at a hospital to determine the type of intoxication. NYPD failed to provide details of what Graziano was allegedly under the influence of.

Renee Graziano was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence on Tuesday.

Renee Graziano was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence on Tuesday. (Jeff Spicer)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Graziano is known for her appearances on VH1 reality series "Mob Wives." She is the daughter of Anthony "The Little Guy" Graziano, the reputed consigliere in the Bonanno crime family. He died in 2019.

She is the daughter of Anthony "The Little Guy" Graziano, the reputed consigliere in the Bonanno crime family. He died in 2019.

She is the daughter of Anthony "The Little Guy" Graziano, the reputed consigliere in the Bonanno crime family. He died in 2019. (Loreen Sarkis)

"Mob Wives" followed women based in Staten Island related to infamous crime families. The series was canceled in 2015 after six seasons.

Melissa Roberto covers entertainment at Foxnews.com. You can reach her at Melissa.Roberto@fox.com.

Trending