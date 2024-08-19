Miranda Lambert and 'hot cop' husband started their relationship as pen pals

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin's relationship had an "old-school" start.

On an episode of Bunnie Xo's podcast, "Dumb Blonde," Lambert shared intimate details about the beginning stages of her relationship with McLoughlin.

According to Taste of Country, Lambert has previously shared that she met her now-husband on the set of "Good Morning America" in 2019. According to the outlet, her bandmate Angaleena Presley was the first to spot her now-husband and referred to him as the "hot cop."

Lambert told Jelly Roll's wife on the podcast that her team then invited McLoughlin to come to one of her shows, but only gave him a single ticket.

MIRANDA LAMBERT ISSUES WARNING TO FANS AFTER BREAKING UP FIGHT DURING HER CONCERT

"No plus one. He came by himself," Lambert revealed. "We met up after, hung out and talked, and there wasn't an agenda, really... He was super cool, and we just talked and kept in touch."

To Lambert, staying "in touch" after her show meant reverting to the days before technology, which was "mind-blowing" to her husband, who is eight years younger than the country music star.

"We wrote each other literal letters, like, old-school," Lambert said. "I was like, 'Do you wanna be pen pals?' He was like, 'Letters with a pen?'... He's eight years younger, so that was really mind-blowing to him."

"We wrote each other literal letters, like, old-school. I was like, 'Do you wanna be pen pals?' He was like, 'Letters with a pen?'...He's eight years younger, so that was really mind-blowing to him." — Miranda Lambert

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The couple quietly tied the knot in 2019, just a few months after they met.

Lambert and McLoughlin came from very different backgrounds. Lambert was born and raised in Texas and McLoughlin is a former police officer from New York. Despite their cultural backgrounds being different, Lambert realized the couple had a lot of things in common.

"He's from a law enforcement and first responder family," she said. "Our attitudes sort of, like, they aligned. And he's someone in my life that's not a 'yes' person."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Lambert continued, "I don't believe in surrounding yourself with 'yes' people at all and I don't do that. I don't think it's healthy, mentally."

She told Bunnie Xo that her husband has helped keep her in line.

"Brendan's just very honest, and he's a harsh New Yorker, and I like that because he just tells it like it is," she said. "He doesn't sugarcoat. He calls me on my s---."