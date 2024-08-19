Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

Miranda Lambert and 'hot cop' husband started their relationship as pen pals

Country star Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin tied the knot in 2019

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Published
close
Miranda Lambert and her husband walk the 2024 ACM Awards red carpet Video

Miranda Lambert and her husband walk the 2024 ACM Awards red carpet

Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, posed for photos together on the red carpet at the 2024 ACM Awards.

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin's relationship had an "old-school" start.

On an episode of Bunnie Xo's podcast, "Dumb Blonde," Lambert shared intimate details about the beginning stages of her relationship with McLoughlin.

According to Taste of Country, Lambert has previously shared that she met her now-husband on the set of "Good Morning America" in 2019. According to the outlet, her bandmate Angaleena Presley was the first to spot her now-husband and referred to him as the "hot cop."

miranda lambert brendan mcloughlin

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin started their relationship as pen pals. (Getty Images)

Lambert told Jelly Roll's wife on the podcast that her team then invited McLoughlin to come to one of her shows, but only gave him a single ticket.

MIRANDA LAMBERT ISSUES WARNING TO FANS AFTER BREAKING UP FIGHT DURING HER CONCERT

"No plus one. He came by himself," Lambert revealed. "We met up after, hung out and talked, and there wasn't an agenda, really... He was super cool, and we just talked and kept in touch."

Miranda Lambert in a jean jacket with fringe points out while performing on stage

Miranda Lambert's team invited her now-husband to one of her shows before they started dating. (Rich Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)

To Lambert, staying "in touch" after her show meant reverting to the days before technology, which was "mind-blowing" to her husband, who is eight years younger than the country music star. 

"We wrote each other literal letters, like, old-school," Lambert said. "I was like, 'Do you wanna be pen pals?' He was like, 'Letters with a pen?'... He's eight years younger, so that was really mind-blowing to him."

"We wrote each other literal letters, like, old-school. I was like, 'Do you wanna be pen pals?' He was like, 'Letters with a pen?'...He's eight years younger, so that was really mind-blowing to him."

— Miranda Lambert

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The couple quietly tied the knot in 2019, just a few months after they met.

Lambert and McLoughlin came from very different backgrounds. Lambert was born and raised in Texas and McLoughlin is a former police officer from New York. Despite their cultural backgrounds being different, Lambert realized the couple had a lot of things in common.

Brendan McLoughlin and Miranda Lambert sit in a crowd together

Brendan McLoughlin and Miranda Lambert quietly got married in 2019. (John Shearer/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM)

"He's from a law enforcement and first responder family," she said. "Our attitudes sort of, like, they aligned. And he's someone in my life that's not a 'yes' person."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Lambert continued, "I don't believe in surrounding yourself with 'yes' people at all and I don't do that. I don't think it's healthy, mentally."

Brendan McLoughlin and Miranda Lambert hold hands while walking

Miranda Lambert says Brendan McLoughlin is not a "yes" man. (RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

She told Bunnie Xo that her husband has helped keep her in line.

"Brendan's just very honest, and he's a harsh New Yorker, and I like that because he just tells it like it is," she said. "He doesn't sugarcoat. He calls me on my s---."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

Trending