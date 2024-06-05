Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo plan to have a baby using IVF: 'Just want a piece of us together'

Jelly Roll and wife Bunnie Xo revealed they are using in vitro fertilization (IVF) to try and add to their family.

The 39-year-old musician let the news slip during a podcast interview. Jelly Roll shared the baby news while explaining why he chose to lose weight.

"My wife and I are talking about having a baby, and it really made me realize that at almost 40, I was like, it means I got to live to at least 60," he said on the "Bussin’ With The Boys" podcast. "I got to see this kid into college."

Bunnie Xo confirmed the news by sharing the clip from the podcast to her 1.5 million Instagram followers.

COUNTRY STAR JELLY ROLL UNAFRAID TO TACKLE ‘UNCOMFORTABLE STUFF' IN MARRIAGE TO BUNNIE XO

"Papabear dropped a surprise on this pod today," Bunnie shared. "We had planned on doing this privately, but decided our ivf journey needed to be shared because we’ve always been so open."

"And w/all odds stacked against us, it’s always been hard & we have only just begun," she added.

"We have been meeting w/ ivf doctors and exploring all our options to add to our family," she added. "J & I are SO excited & scared all at the same time. We genuinely never thought we'd want to add to our family but something changed this year & we both just want a piece of us together to add to our already perfect family w/ Bailee & Noah."

Jelly Roll is already a father to daughter Bailee and also his son Noah. Both kids are from previous relationships.

"So, here we go y'all! Send all your love our way," Bunnie added with a heart emoji.

She captioned the post writing, "God Willing- Baby DeFord 2026."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll first met in 2015 after the former sex worker met the rising star at a concert in Las Vegas.

The two ended up eloping a year later after Jelly Roll proposed while onstage at a Yelawolf and Deftones concert.

Jelly Roll shared how he has kept his nearly eight-year marriage to the TikTok star strong in an interview with Fox News Digital at the 2024 CMT Music Awards.

"Open, real, honest communication," Jelly Roll told Fox News Digital. "We talk about the uncomfortable stuff up front. It's a real important thing in our marriage."

He noted that it helps to have a sense of humor when it comes to love.

"And also, we don't take nothing too serious," he said. "Have a short memory. Laugh as much as you can. Laughter is the best medicine."

WATCH: JELLY ROLL REVEALS SECRET TO HIS STRONG MARRIAGE TO BUNNIE XO

After seven years of marriage, Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo renewed their vows at the same Las Vegas chapel where they got married to establish an anniversary date after years of not being able to remember the exact date that they tied the knot "while on a bender."

"There was always a discrepancy with our anniversary, because she thought it was on one day, I thought it was on another day," he told People magazine. "Neither one of us knew."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Jelly Roll, known formally as Jason DeFord, began his singing career in 2003. However, he did not become mainstream until 2022 with the release of "Need a Favor" and "Son of a Sinner."

"I wouldn't be the man I am today if it wasn't for what I went through. I think it empowered me. I think it gave me my voice," he told Fox News Digital at the 2023 CMAs. "It taught me a lot about overcoming. It taught me a lot about changing and the ability to change.

"I was a horrible human for decades, and to just be able to turn that around and give a message in the music and help people … and just try to give back as much as I can in every way I can is very indicative of where I came from and how important it is to me to always reach back."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP