Miranda Lambert enrages fans by barking at concertgoers: 'Are we done with our drama yet?'

Miranda Lambert seems to have made a habit out of chastising concertgoers who disrupt her concert, and some fans are fed up.

The country singer unleashed on attendees of the Under The Big Sky Festival in Whitefish, Montana, over the weekend, halting her performance because a group of women were fighting.

"It's light, and it's dark up here, and I can see your head is not turned the right way, which is this way," Lambert said, pointing to herself, in a video shared to TikTok.

"So, if you came to visit, you gon' do it somewhere else. If you came to sing and hear some country music and drink some beer and raise some hell, then we're doing that tonight," she said to the delight of the audience. "Are we clear?

"Are we done with our drama yet?" she added, pointing to a specific area in the audience. "I sure thought it was gonna be the train during ‘Tin Man,’ and I was gonna welcome that, but fighting is not OK.

"And it's always the girls. We get crazy!"

Comments on the TikTok video were largely critical:

"This attitude is why you suck and no one is a fan of your disgusting behavior!"

"She's actually just fn annoying now. I love her music and am a big fan but ugh. Her personality ?"

"I used to be a fan. She's a b----."

"We left. As did LOTS of the crowd."

"Girl, I used my adult money to pay for these tickets, so if I wanna look away…. I'm gonna look away."

"Miranda Lambert your M.O. really sucks! I mean at every freaking concert [you're] calling somebody out….. it's getting old…..very old!"

Others, however, argued this was Lambert's personality and "why people go to see her."

"Honestly she was amazing. We were right up front and loved every second of it."

"I love Miranda! She tells it like it is! My attention is completely on her when she is performing! I guess you could say I’m obsessed"

"She is awesome & real, that’s why people go to see her."

"Oh I adore her! concerts were much different when I was growing up, and I applaud her!"

"LET THE QUEEN SPEAK!!! Idc I love her"

A representative for Lambert did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Lambert's remarks come weeks after the singer addressed a fight in the crowd of her show and had fans thrown out. The singer later issued a warning to fans on her social media, noting when it is and isn't appropriate to fight at her concerts.

"If you want to fight at my shows, I'm all about it. Give ‘em hell," she said in a self-recorded video. "I’ve got five songs for you. ‘Fastest Girl in Town,’ ‘Kerosene,’ ‘Little Red Wagon,’ ‘Wranglers,’ ‘Gunpowder & Lead.’

"Don’t do it during ‘Tin Man.’ That’s not the time. I know you can hear the s--- talking ‘cause it’s a ballad, but that’s not the time. So, pick your times. You’ve got five songs. Look at the set list and choose wisely."

Almost a year ago, Lambert lashed out at fans during her concert in Las Vegas, condemning them for trying to take a selfie instead of listening to her performance of "Tin Man."

A few bars into the ballad, Lambert told the audience at the time, "I'm gonna stop right here for a second. … These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song. It's p---ing me off a little bit. I don't like it, at all. We're here to hear some country music tonight. I'm singing some country damn music.

"Sit down," she told the group, motioning for them to take a seat. "Shall we start again?"

While she continued to sing, Lambert received mixed reactions from the crowd. Some began to holler, cheer and whistle for the 39-year-old, while others left the arena in protest. Social media was also mixed about Lambert's response. Some said it was justified, some said it was "ridiculous."