Miranda Lambert drops 'Mess With My Head,' reveals how spending time in New York City inspired her

Miranda Lambert's newest single is here!

On Friday, the Grammy award-winning superstar dropped the uptempo track, "Mess With My Head," revealing that the song "is a departure from anything" that she's done before.

"It has a real rock edge," Lambert, 35, explained of the tune in an Instagram post. "Part of that comes from my co-writers, @LukeDick and @Wruckestrike, and the other part of that comes from spending time in New York City.

"Being there has put a new energy into my music and my writing," she added.

Lambert has recently been spending a lot of time in the Big Apple as her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, is an NYPD officer.

The country music singer also shared the cover for her song, which features Lambert -- in a gold and black bodysuit paired with fishnet stockings, a patterned blazer and heeled suede boots -- lying on the floor as she gazes towards the camera.

"Mess With My Head" comes on the heels of Lambert's single, "It All Comes Out in the Wash," which quickly soared to the No. 1 spot as the most added single on country radio for the week when she released it in July.

The accolade was a huge milestone for Lambert as she achieved the best opening week in her career since starting out in the industry in the early 2000s.

"It has been a crazy ride," Lambert previously told Fox News about how it feels to accomplish the major feat in her life now.

She continued: "Some days I feel like I’ve been doing it forever and some days I feel like I’m just getting started. But I love what I do and I’m so blessed to get to do music for a living."

Lambert has revealed that "It All Comes Out in the Wash" is reflective of where she is in her life, especially as a newlywed, and she's promised that the rest of her upcoming seventh album will have the same vibe.

Another teaser fans can expect when her record drops?

"A duet!" Lambert told us. "One of my favorite songs on the record. And some little hidden messages."