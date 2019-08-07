Miranda Lambert says career 'has been a crazy ride,' hints at new record having 'hidden messages'

Miranda Lambert couldn't be more thrilled about her recent career accomplishment.

When the Grammy award-winning superstar released her newest song — "It All Comes Out in the Wash" — in July, it quickly soared to the No. 1 spot as the most added single on country radio for the week.

The accolade was a huge milestone for Lambert, 35, as she achieved the best opening week in her career since starting out in the industry in the early 2000s.

MIRANDA LAMBERT BACK TO WORK AFTER TAKING 'LONGEST BREAK I’VE EVER HAD IN 17 YEARS'

Speaking to Fox News, the country music singer opened up about how it feels to accomplish the major feat in her life now.

"It has been a crazy ride," Lambert told us. "Some days I feel like I’ve been doing it forever and some days I feel like I’m just getting started. But I love what I do and I’m so blessed to get to do music for a living."

"It has been a crazy ride. Some days I feel like I’ve been doing it forever and some days I feel like I’m just getting started. But I love what I do and I’m so blessed to get to do music for a living." — Miranda Lambert

As for the inspiration behind the single — which is the Pistol Annies singer's first release since her acclaimed 2016 album, "The Weight of These Wings — Lambert says: "Life itself actually."

MIRANDA LAMBERT DROPS 'IT ALL COMES OUT IN THE WASH' WITH HELP OF SHIRTLESS HUSBAND BRENDAN MCLOUGHLIN

"It’s a song about things you go through that might not be so pretty but you come out clean on the other side!" she explained.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Lambert has previously revealed that the upbeat track is reflective of where she is in her life, especially as a newlywed, and she's promised that the rest of her upcoming seventh album will have the same vibe.

Another teaser fans can expect when her record drops?

"A duet!" Lambert shared. "One of my favorite songs on the record. And some little hidden messages."