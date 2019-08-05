Miranda Lambert shows off husband Brendan McLoughlin's cooking skills in Instagram video

Miranda Lambert is cooking up love with her husband Brendan McLoughlin.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, the country superstar, 35, shared a video of McLoughlin, 28, cooking buttermilk fried chicken in their backyard, accompanied by very fitting lyrics from her recent single "Locomotive."

"I’m sweet tea sippin’ on the front porch sittin’ while my hubby fries chicken and I’m pickin’ these straaangs," Lambert captioned the video, which showed off her partner's cooking skills.

"FYI The New Yorker took to the cast iron skillet just fine!" she said of McLoughlin, who works as a police officer within the New York Police Department.

A second, looping video attached to the post shows Lambert confidently holding up a piece of fried chicken, captioned, "Buttermilk fried chicken y'all! Damn right!"

This is not the first time Lambert has been eager to show off her husband on social media. Last month, the singer shared an Instagram video promoting her recent single "It All Comes Out in the Wash," in which she filmed a shirtless McLoughlin doing the laundry.

The couple also spent a scenic vacation in Lake Tahoe, while McLoughlin was on a leave of absence from the NYPD. "Lake Tahoe... a great show and a few really cool days off!", she captioned the photos, which she posted after a recent tour date in the area.

Lambert first told fans she tied the knot to McLoughlin back in February, revealing the pair wed in a secret ceremony the previous month. The couple first met in November 2018, and have been dividing their time between Lambert's Nashville home and McLoughlin's NYC digs ever since.

"We have the best of both worlds," she told Extra in June. "We spend time in New York, we get to see our adorable nugget, then we get to come back to the farm and have the quiet life. I’m enjoying the balance."

The "Little Red Wagon" artist also opened up about her new role as a stepmother, as she now raises her husband's son, who was born days after the newlyweds first met. McLoughlin shares his son with ex Kahila Rettinger.

"My stepson is amazing," Lambert said. "I'm loving that whole phase, and I’ve raised a million dogs, so I feel like I’ve got that part of my womanly/motherly thing full, so this is a whole new journey. It’s great."