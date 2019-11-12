Miranda Lambert says she's at a ‘comfortable place’ with her weight after she 'struggled with ups and downs'

Miranda Lambert is loving the skin she's in.

The 36-year-old Grammy-winning singer got candid in a recent interview with Health magazine about her journey to self-acceptance.

"I’ve been all sizes. My whole life, I’ve struggled with ups and downs in weight," she told the outlet. "I’m only 5'4" so weight shows quickly on me."

However, Lambert noted that she's finally "hit a comfortable place."

"This is pretty much my size," she stated. "I’m a size 6, give or take five pounds, depending on the day."

"It’s so good to find your place," the "Wildcard" songstress continued. "I don’t like being on stage worrying about my body. That’s the last thing I want to be thinking about. I don’t give my best performance when I’m distracted by my insecurities."

When asked about the moment that inspired her to stop worrying about the way she viewed her body, Lambert recounted an interaction she had with a young fan.

"There was a time when I wasn’t happy about the way I looked — but I was happy about where I was in my career, so I was like, 'I’ll worry about that later,'" she recalled. "I had a girl come up to me. She was probably my size and age, and she said, 'I want you to know I threw my scale away because of you because you’re so confident. I realized my weight is not in a scale; it’s in how I feel about myself.'

"That gave me confidence to be like, 'Whatever state you’re in, you’ve gotta rock it,'" Lambert explained.

As for her day-to-day routine, the star said she doesn't have "any rhyme or reason" to her fitness or diet choices.

"I’ve been on every diet," Lambert shared. "Every time I did low-carb, I would gain [the weight] back so quickly.

"Sometimes I have a couple weeks where I just drink beer and eat cheeseburgers. And then I’ll go, 'That was fun, but my stuff doesn’t fit,'" she admitted. "Then I’ll spend a month doing Pilates or riding a lot and running. I’m not a runner, but I’m trying to be one."

Lambert revealed that her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, "sometimes" joins in on her runs.

"He does a pity run with me, and then he does his real run," Lambert said of her NYPD officer beau. "It’s sad."

"These days, I just try to feel good about myself and know that I’m trying. And if there’s wine and cheese, sometimes I have it," she added.