Miranda Lambert gushes over husband Brendan McLoughlin: I 'smile from the inside'

Miranda Lambert is gushing over her husband, Brendan McLoughlin.

In a new interview on CBS' Sunday Today with Willie Geist, the 35-year-old country singer says she's in a really happy place in her life. She and the NYPD officer secretly married in February last year.

"When you truly find someone that loves you for who you are, and that you genuinely are smiling, it's like a smile from the inside. You know what I mean?" she explained. "It's a light that kind of clicks on, that you really didn't know was off."

Lambert was introduced to McLoughlin by her Pistol Annies bandmates and described him as "pretty laid back and friendly and sweet and just very go-with-the-flow kind of guy, which is great for this life 'cause you kind of have to go with the flow."

"I'm glad to share [this life] with him and that he's open to it," she continued. "It definitely feels good to be singing a few love songs. Let's not get crazy. I don't want to get too happy, where I can't write a sad song."

Two months after meeting McLoughlin, the couple got married.

Lambert announced the marriage in a surprise Instagram post on Valentine’s Day.

“In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched!” the “Over You” singer wrote. “My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for.... me. ❤️ #theone”

Since tying the know the two have been splitting their time between Lambert's Nashville home and McLoughlin's native New York City.

Before meeting McLoughlin, Lambert briefly dated Turnpike Troubadours singer Evan Felker, who was married when they first starting dating in April 2018. Before that, she dated singer Anderson East. Lambert split from ex-husband Blake Shelton in 2015.

Fox New's Andy Sahadeo contributed to this report.