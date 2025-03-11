Millie Bobbie Brown and Jon Bon Jovi's son followed parents' lead by marrying young, planning for lots of kids

Millie Bobby Brown knew once she and Jake Bongiovi were on the same page with politics and how they would raise children that she would marry him.

On the most recent "Call Her Daddy" podcast episode, Brown told host Alex Cooper about her marriage with Jon Bon Jovi's son. She and Bongiovi tied the knot last year.

"We've been together for four years. When we moved in together, we had dogs together, and we were taking care of our animals, and we started living this day-to-day life, I thought, ‘Oh, I really don’t think I could ever see you as anything else. I don't want to be with anyone else ever again. I don't want to date, I don't want to meet anyone, I want you," Brown said during the podcast.

"When we started talking about politics and how we want to raise our kids, we started talking about really, really big things that I've never spoken about, and I'm already very young, so I've never spoken about that with boys anyway. But to be able to even think about those things, I was like, ‘S---. Maybe I do want to be with him forever.’ I didn't know if he felt that way. We talked about marriage, but I didn't really know when it was going to be. When he proposed, it made sense. Everything aligned."

After announcing their engagement in April 2023, Brown and Bongiovi tied the knot in May 2024. Brown was 20 at the time and Bongiovi was 22, which sparked a lot of controversy.

The "Stranger Things" star told Cooper that her parents married young, as did Bongiovi's parents, so it wasn't out of the ordinary for them.

"We had really great role models growing up, so we didn't see anything different. We didn't get jaded by all the other stuff," she said.

During her "Call Her Daddy" podcast appearance, Brown recalled her big day and her attempt to not be a "bridezilla," despite wanting everything to be perfect.

"I didn't stress, I'm just a planner. I wasn't yelling at people, I'm not ‘bridezilla,' but I knew every second of that schedule," she said.

Since Brown was very conscious of everyone else's schedules for her wedding, she ended up throwing herself off prior to walking down the aisle.

"So I had a really big wedding party, and I knew that right before I would go, ‘Okay, you guys go.’ And I knew the second that the song would go right, so I’d go, ‘You guys go, you guys go.’ Like, I was ready because they were walking down the aisle. And I had forgotten to put my veil on. I’d forgotten all," Brown said.

"So by the time that everybody went ‘Oh, s---.’ And my dad went ‘Millie, it’s your turn.’ And I was like, ‘It’s my time.’ And I put my veil on. I was, like, ‘Oh, my God, now I’ve gotta cue myself.’"

Once Brown got through the ceremony, she was able to let her guard down and enjoy the night.

"I will say, as much as I did control every factor of it. I remember everything about the ceremony, the vows. I remember the feeling, not caring," she said.

Once she and Bongiovi were on their honeymoon, he informed Brown that she was going to have a "comedown" after all the wedding festivities.

Brown told Cooper that she did have a comedown because her wedding felt like "lightning in a bottle."

Now over a year into their marriage, Bongiovi and Brown live on a farm in Georgia with 25 barn animals and 10 dogs that stay inside their home and 23 that stay in an outdoor rescue building.

Brown told Cooper that her husband finally had to have a conversation with her and told her "no more" to all of her farm animals.

Brown's venture to Georgia began while filming "Stranger Things" in Atlanta. Her parents were adamant about "sheltering" her from Los Angeles and insisted she find a permanent residence in the Peach State. The actress ended up purchasing her farm across the street from her parents' home.

Brown has discussed being accused of buying a farm to jump onto the trend of being a "trad wife" influencer, which is a shortened version of a "traditional wife."

Trad wives are a subculture of women who believe in clear gender roles and show other women their homemaker lifestyles on social media, which often involves living on a homestead and making food from scratch.

During the podcast appearance, Brown told Cooper that it's understandable why people would view her as a "trad wife," but she doesn't completely agree with their take.

"I get it, like I understand why they would say that. I have chickens, I get the eggs, I know what it looks like from afar. I did get married young. It's all really veering in that direction, except I love my job, I love being untraditional and unconventional in so many ways of my life. I just love being on a farm and Jake does, too, so that would then make him a ‘trad husband'? I don't know," Brown said.

The actress explained that she cooks dinner for her husband "every night," but refuses to go grocery shopping — that is a task for Bongiovi.

During a recent appearance on the "Smartless" podcast, Brown revealed that it's been a "thing" for her to have children young because of when her parents had their first child.

"My mom actually had her first child at 21 and my dad was 19. This has been my thing since before I met Jake. I wanted to be a mom just like the way my mom was to me," said Brown.

"Jake knows how important it is to me. Of course, I want to focus on really establishing myself as an actor and as a producer, but I also find it’s so important to start a family for me personally."

Brown had been ready to start a family with Bongiovi prior to tying the knot, but he had his own requirements for their future.

"Jake was like, we cannot do that until we get married," she said. "So that was his thing. And my thing was, I really want a family. I really want a big family. I’m one of four. He’s one of four. So, it is definitely in our future."