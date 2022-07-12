How did Millie Bobby Brown get famous? A look at the ‘Stranger Things’ star’s start

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Millie Bobby Brown's star status has quickly grown after starring as Eleven in the popular Netflix show "Stranger Things." She started playing Eleven in 2016 and continued to play the character on the shows four seasons. Although "Stranger Things" is what the young actress is most widely known for, she has also been in movies including "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" and "Enola Holmes."

Brown first starting playing Eleven on the Netflix show "Stranger Things" when she was just 12 years old in 2016. The newest season of the show, its fourth season, came out in 2022 in two different parts. In "Stranger Things," Brown plays a young girl with supernatural powers who befriends a group of kids who all work together to fight terrifying creatures that are overtaking their hometown of Hawkins. All four seasons of the show have been a massive success.

There was much anticipation for the release of the fourth season, since there were about three years between the release of season three and season four. The newest season shattered Netflix's record for most watched English language series on the platform, gaining 781 million hours watched in its first 28 days. The Duffer Brothers, who are the writers for the show, have announced that there will be another season of "Stranger Things," but it will be the show's last one.

Before "Stranger Things," Brown played young Alice on the television series "Once Upon a Time in Wonderland" in 2013. She made guest appearances on many shows like "NCIS," "Modern Family," and "Grey's Anatomy."

Brown acted in and produced "Enola Holmes." She also has her own skincare and beauty brand called "Florence by Mills" and has been in many campaigns for different brands.

Brown was the youngest person ever to be on the Time 100 List, has been nominated for two Emmy Awards, and won a Screen Actors Guild Award in 2017 with the rest of her "Stranger Things" cast for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

Is Millie Bobby Brown in a relationship?

Brown is currently dating Jake Bongiovi, son of Jon Bon Jovi. The two share their relationship on their respective Instagram pages and have walked red carpets together. Their relationship is suspected to have started around June 2021. Before Bongiovi, Brown was dating singer Jacob Sartorius.

Is Millie Bobby Brown deaf?

Brown is deaf in one ear. When she was born, she had partial hearing loss in one of her ears and over the years she lost hearing completely in the same ear.

Is there going to be an "Enola Holmes 2"?

In May 2021, Netflix announced via Twitter that there would be a sequel to the 2020 "Enola Holmes" movie and in January 2022, the platform announced that the movie had wrapped up filming. The movies, which are based off of the books by Nancy Springer, leave plenty more story to tell on screen. Brown starred in and produced the first film and held the same roles for the second. There is no release date for the second movie yet.