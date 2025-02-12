Millie Bobby Brown loves living on a farm with Jon Bon Jovi's son: 'That is where I thrive'

Millie Bobby Brown and Jon Bon Jovi's son, Jake Bongiovi, are living on a sprawling farm in Georgia, but it's not for the aesthetic.

During an interview with Vanity Fair, the actress admitted that she remains mostly offline and did not choose the farm life to be a "trad wife" influencer, which is a shortened version of a "traditional wife." Trad wives are a subculture of women who believe in clear gender roles and show other women their homemaker lifestyle on social media, which often involves living on a homestead and making food from scratch.

"I’m not doing it [farm life] for the aesthetic. I’m doing it because I love it. There are maybe some trad wives out there doing it because it seems wholesome, but it is not. If you’re not picking up horse s--- or washing a cow with your bare hands, then that life is not made for you. At all," Brown said.

Although the lifestyle is chaotic, Brown would not have it any other way.

"You think animals are peaceful. You think the South is peaceful. You think this place is peaceful. But there’s so much chaos. My animals are loud, and it’s messy and my dogs are crazy. And there is, you know, laughter and a lot of passion and excitement, and it is a very vibrant place. There is so much chaos, and that is where I thrive," she said.

On their farm, Brown rescues dogs that are in kill shelters through her foundation, Joey's Friends, and homes them in a barn on her property.

To take her passion even further, Brown told the outlet that she's taking online classes in human services and veterinary studies at Purdue University.

"I'm able to treat wounds, take their pulse, moderate blood pressure, things like that. I do all their medical records myself. Adoption campaigns are wonderful temporarily, but you really have to get in there and do the work to make a difference," she said.

After announcing their engagement in April 2023, Brown and Bongiovi tied the knot in May 2024. Brown was 20 at the time and Bongiovi was 22, which sparked a lot of controversy. Bon Jovi weighed in on his son's marriage shortly after the young couple tied the knot.

"They are great, they are absolutely fantastic," Bon Jovi told BBC's "The One Show." "It was a very small family wedding and the bride looked gorgeous, and Jake is happy as can be. It's true."

During her interview with Vanity Fair, the "Stranger Things" star addressed why she and Bongiovi decided to get married so early in their lives.

"We were pretty united going into it. We talked about our political views, what kind of family we want to build, the kind of home we want to live in, the kind of relationship we’re looking for, the kind of careers we want," she said.

"It’s such an important decision, and we wanted to make sure we were making the right one. I knew I was. It always felt right with him."

Brown explained that Bongiovi showed her that "loving someone and being in love are two different things."

"I think I loved a lot of people I was with, like I loved my friends. But he is the first man I’ve ever loved and been in love with. If we’re not fully invested, then what’s the point? We have to be, and we always have been," she said.

Fox News Digital's Kristine Parks contributed to this report.