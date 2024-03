Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Millie Bobby Brown has managed to simultaneously please and enrage listeners with her commentary about leaving bad service reviews on forums like Yelp.

The actress, who stars in the new film "Damsel," admitted that she uses a "fake name" to write reviews on businesses ranging from hotels to clothing stores after having a less-than-favorable experience.

"I think it's important, you know?" she said on the "Table Manners with Jessie and Lennie Ware" podcast. "Here's the thing. My whole life is people criticizing me. So, I'm going to give it back to you sometimes, you know? I don't like ordering something and it not being in the bag."

"I do my best, I try my best every day. I work really hard. … If I've ordered a chicken sandwich, I'd just like a chicken sandwich. Like, don't forget it, please. It's made my day, the chicken sandwich, and when I look into the bag and there's not one thing I've asked for, it kills me," she said.

"And sometimes my fiancé [Jake Bongiovi] orders a drink, and it's not the drink he wanted, and so I'm like, ‘Excuse me, sorry. Like, this isn’t the drink [he wanted].' Jake's like, ‘Mill, please. I’ll drink it.' And I'm like, ‘Why would you do that? You live your life once. Drink that drink and drink the right one.’"

"Once, we were at a hotel and the woman was pulling my fiancé aside like, ‘We need to settle payment,’ or whatever," she said as another example. "And I just was like, ‘Yeah, like, we will, but at the end of our stay. Like, we're still staying here.' And she was just like, ‘Yeah, but you could settle it now.’ And I was like, ‘But I don’t want to. I want to do it at the end of our stay.'"

Brown told the Ware women that she ended up leaving a review after feeling like she wasn't welcomed at the establishment, writing, "I really think that you should encourage guests to complete transaction of payment at the end of their stay, so they feel as welcome and as calm as possible."

Her final example was a brush with a store employee Brown found to be unhelpful. "Basically, this old lady came up to me and was like, ‘Do you know where the socks are?' I think she thought I worked there, and I was like, ‘I don’t, but I'm going to help you.'" Brown said she "tried so hard" to find them in the store. "I was searching everywhere for these socks."

"So, I went and found an employee. I said, ‘Excuse me, I need this pattern, but I need it in this size, can you help me?’ She was so unhelpful," the "Stranger Things" star said with a sigh. "And I was just like, 'Please, this isn't even for me.' … So, I left a review."

When the podcast hosts asked Brown if she was a "Karen," the 20-year-old actress confirmed it to be true.

"I'm a Karen. … I'm a very woke Karen. I'm a woke Karen. But I definitely, you know, I do think it's important to know where you got – where you went wrong and always room for improvement."

Social media users were very divided on Brown's comments, with some lauding the young star for her honesty.

"I really love that she is keeping it real," one user wrote in part on X, formerly Twitter. "At least she owns it," another said.

"I'm on her side. Especially, those situations are reasonable. I love her so much," one fan concluded. "Nah she’s not a Karen. from the stories she’s telling, she didn’t argue or disrupt anything. She just left negative reviews for poor experiences she had. Which is the point of reviewing a business," one suggested.

Additional comments pointed out that Brown was "down-to-earth" and "not wrong."

Others found her candor to be disheartening.

"Knew there was something off about you, and reading how you are to staff at restaurants is sad," one person wrote beneath one of Brown's recent Instagram posts. "There is a way to do things as a server. Maybe if you had to work a real job you would understand."

"Awfully rich and she had a problem to pay when they asked her to?" one person shared on X. "It’s a normal thing you settle the payment before the stay. leaving a bad review just by being entitled lmao."

"I’m repulsed. the examples she gave are so trivial and you’re gonna get someone in trouble at their job, threaten their livelihood, because they were a little annoying? maybe they’re going through something, calm down," another user shared.

A representative for Brown did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.