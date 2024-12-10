Jon Bon Jovi ‘got away with murder,’ Martha Stewart’s ‘affair’: Wild celebrity marriage confessions of 2024

Whether they exposed their marital secrets in a documentary, memoir or interview, many celebrities gave insight into the inner workings of some of Hollywood's most famous relationships this year.

Martha Stewart admitted to her extramarital adventures, while Cher admitted to going through some dark moments during her marriage to Sonny Bono, the other half of the music duo Sonny and Cher.

Here are the wildest celebrity marriage confessions made in 2024.

Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart did not hold back when it came to discussing her marriage to Andy Stewart in her Netflix documentary, "Martha." In the documentary, the businesswoman shared that both she and Andy were unfaithful to each other throughout their nearly 30-year marriage.

She divulged that her first indiscretion occurred during the couple's five-month honeymoon when she kissed a stranger during her visit to the Duomo Florence Cathedral without her husband.

"It was a very romantic place, crowded with tourists, and I met this very handsome guy," she remembered. "He didn't know I was married. I was this waif of a girl hanging out in the cathedral on Easter Eve. He was emotional. I was emotional. It's just because it was an emotional place."

She explained, "It was like nothing I had ever done before," but she doesn't consider the encounter with the stranger as being "unfaithful to Andrew," instead calling it "exciting" and "emotional."

When further discussing her marriage, Martha shared that Andy was "not happy at home" and had many affairs over the course of their marriage.

"I don't know how many different girlfriends he had during this time, but I think there were quite a few… Young women, listen to my advice, if you’re married and your husband starts to cheat on you, he’s a piece of s---," she said. "Get out of that marriage. But I couldn't do that. I couldn't walk away."

After producers pressed her on the subject of infidelity, Martha admitted to her own "very brief affair with a very attractive Irishman" but claimed it was "nothing."

"It was nothing. In terms of — it would never have broken up a marriage. I would never have broken up a marriage for it," she said. "Nothing. It was like the kiss in the cathedral."

Jon Bon Jovi

Jon Bon Jovi is not afraid to admit he has made his fair share of mistakes over the course of his decades-long marriage to wife Dorothea Hurley. The couple were high school sweethearts and went on to elope in 1989 at the height of Bon Jovi's fame.

"I got away with murder," Bon Jovi told Micheal Strahan in "Halfway There," an interview special he filmed for ABC. "I’m a rock and roll star, I’m not a saint. You know, I’m not saying that there weren’t 100 girls in my life – I’m Jon Bon Jovi. It was pretty good."

When the couple tied the knot, Bon Jovi was known publicly as a sex symbol, but he told Strahan he wasn't "ever going to jeopardize" anything in his life "for believing the narcissist in me was real," adding it would not be "worth it."

He credits his wife for helping him keep a level head during those times.

"There is no doubt in my mind that this world revolves because of her," he said. "Because of what she did to keep the kids right, what she does to keep me right, what we do together to keep it right. No doubt about it."

"She’s certainly not afraid to call me out on something," he went on, "but she’s also there when I fall. And I’m there for her when she falls. No matter where I went in my career, the ups or the downs, we went there together."

Jana Kramer

During an episode of her podcast, "Whine Down," Jana Kramer opened up about the dynamics of her marriage with Scottish professional soccer player Allan Russell.

Joined by her husband in the episode, the two discussed an episode of "Yellowstone" they had watched together in which Wes Bentley and Dawn Olivieri filmed a heated sex scene. The discussion then morphed into a candid conversation about how comfortable Russell would be with Kramer filming a similar scene.

"There's not part of me that will ever, ever, ever allow that, ever, for a man to be that close to you like that," Russell said to his wife. "Never."

When Kramer pushed back, asking what would happen if she booked a role on another one of "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan's shows, which required her to film a similar sex scene, he doubled down on his initial statement that he wouldn't allow her to film it.

"Then I will go Tommy Lee on everyone," Russell replied. "I will be phoning the producers and threatening the producers, ‘You need to change that scene. Well, this is for the good of your health, you need to change this scene.’"

Cher

In her memoir, "Cher: The Memoir, Part One," released in November, Cher revealed shocking details of her marriage to singer Sonny Bono, who she was married to from 1967 to 1975.

In the book, the "Believe" singer reflected on what she would consider the couple's "darkest moment" in their relationship, explaining they had found themselves in "a loveless marriage." One of the more shocking revelations was that Bono once confessed to her he had had thoughts of murdering her, after she confessed to him she thought about sleeping with their guitarist, Bill.

"You know, after you went off with Bill that night at the Sahara [hotel], I seriously thought about throwing you off our balcony," she recalled him saying. She wrote that he added, "I figured I’d plead insanity like Spade Cooley and get seven years in jail before they released me. Then I’d get a book deal and my own show."

Cher wrote her response to Bono was that he wouldn't "need to push me because I was gonna jump!" She wrote that while she didn't think Bono would ever actually push her off a balcony, she was "sure it crossed his mind."

The legendary singer also shared the decline of her marriage that led the then-26-year-old to consider suicide multiple times.

"I stepped barefoot onto the balcony of our suite and stared down. I was dizzy with loneliness. I saw how easy it would be to step over the edge and simply disappear. For a few crazy minutes I couldn’t imagine any other option," she wrote.

What kept the star from jumping was thinking of her mother and her sister and the possibility that doing so would lead "people who look up to me to feel that it's a viable solution." She then came to the conclusion of "I don't have to jump, I can just leave him."

Bette Midler

Bette Midler's secret to a successful marriage? Separate bedrooms.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in July, the "Hocus Pocus" star shared that she and her husband, Martin von Haselberg, have never slept in the same bedroom throughout their 40-year marriage.

"My husband snores," she said after revealing the two have always slept separately.

The two first met in 1981 and, after six weeks of dating, they tied the knot in December 1984.

They welcomed their daughter, Sophie von Haselberg, 38, just two years after getting hitched, in November 1986.