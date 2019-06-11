Miley Cyrus slams Liam Hemsworth break up rumors in tweet celebrating anniversary

Miley Cyrus is over the gossip.

The singer-songwriter took to Twitter on Tuesday to slam rumors she and husband Liam Hemsworth are splitting up while also wishing her beau a happy anniversary.

“Happy 10 year anniversary my love,” the “Mother’s Daughter” singer began. “Good to see everyone is as dumb as they were in 2009!”

She added, in part: “Some things never change … & I hope the way you feel about me is one of them.”

Cyrus and the “Hunger Games” actor wed in a private and intimate ceremony just ahead of Christmas in December 2018. The two first met, however, when they starred alongside one another in “The Last Song,” a movie inspired by Nicholas Sparks’ book of the same name.

Cyrus on Twitter also shared photos from the two of them on set for the movie.

“Started diggin’ you in 2009 @LiamHemsworth. S**t hot deep,” she wrote.

The news comes after Cyrus — who recently starred in a new episode of Netflix’s “Black Mirror” — shared a series of risque Instagram posts that announced a collaboration with Planned Parenthood, Marc Jacobs and her Happy Hippie Foundation.

