Miley Cyrus releases new song about breakups days after Liam Hemsworth split

Miley Cyrus released an emotional breakup-themed track just days after announcing her split from her husband of eight months, Liam Hemsworth.

The 26-year-old singer debuted the track “Slide Away” after teasing new music earlier this week on Instagram. In the song, she sings about a breakup and the deterioration of a romance, likely a reference to her and Hemsworth’s high-profile split.

“Once upon a time it was made for us/ Woke up one day and it turned to dust/ Baby we were fine but now we’re not/ So it’s time to let it go," Cyrus sings in the new track, which is part of her upcoming "She is Here" album.

The on-again, off-again couple announced their split mere days ago. A rep for the couple said: "Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."

The song paints a picture of two people growing apart over time and wanting different things. While the star doesn’t mention her ex-husband directly, some of the lyrics seemingly provide insight into their crumbling relationship.

“Move on, we’re not 17 / I’m not who I used to be,” Cyrus adds. “You said that everything changed / You’re right I’m grown now.”

The YouTube video released with the track has a static image of a whiskey bottle floating in a pool surrounded by pills. The song touches upon this imagery with Cyrus singing: "I want my house in the hills/ Don’t want the whiskey and pills /I don’t give up easily /But I don’t think I’m down."

It’s been a whirlwind week for the former couple. Not long after news of their split went public, Cyrus was spotted kissing Brody Jenner’s ex, Kaitlynn Carter.

Cyrus herself appeared to hint at the split in a tweet Sunday, captioning two photos, “Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win. Like the mountain I am standing on top of, which was once under water, connected with Africa, change is inevitable. The Dolomites were not created over night, it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed.”

Cyrus and "The Hunger Games" star Hemsworth married in December 2018 after losing their Malibu home to raging wildfires in California. The couple had previously dated off and on for nearly a decade after meeting on the set of "The Last Song" in 2009.

Cyrus, who identifies as queer and pansexual, told Elle magazine for an interview in its August issue that she and Australian-born Hemsworth had a "unique" relationship.

"I’m in a hetero relationship," Cyrus said, "but I still am very sexually attracted to women. I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most. I definitely don’t fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don’t even like that word.”

