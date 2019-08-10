Miley Cyrus dances around in a thong bikini on Italian getaway

Miley Cyrus is loving every second of her vacation.

The singer, 26, is currently in Italy and put her figure on display in a teeny-tiny thong bikini. She posted a series of videos on social media during which she showed off her dance skills to Aaliyah‘s “Rock the Boat.”

“ROCK THE BOAT,” Cyrus wrote. “Taking #LivingMyBestLife to a whole new level!”

She also posted another short video where she emerged from the pool.

Lake Como served as the backdrop for the "Black Mirror" actress's impromptu music video, which highlighted her toned abs and long legs.

Cyrus is relaxing with her sister, Noah, and blogger and Brody Jenner's ex, Kaitlynn Carter.

Carter posted a selfie with Cyrus while on a boat. She announced she and Jenner were splitting after five years together. They married in Indonesia last June but their union was never made legal.

Cyrus stays in shape by committing to a daily routine of Pilates and yoga. She practices yoga "two hours a day, six days a week" per Harper's Bazaar.

The entertainer has followed a plant-based diet since 2014. She's also eats strictly non-gluten and non-dairy.