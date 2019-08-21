Miley Cyrus 'disappointed' Liam Hemsworth filed for divorce: report

Miley Cyrus was blindsided by estranged husband Liam Hemsworth’s decision to officially end their marriage, according to a new report.

The Australian actor filed to divorce Cyrus, 26, on Wednesday, and while the news didn’t come as a shock to many outside the relationship, People magazine reported Cyrus wasn’t expecting the split so soon.

“She didn’t expect it and is a bit disappointed, but she is still doing well and has obviously moved on as well,” a Cyrus insider told the outlet after the divorce filing.

“What she and Liam had for a long time was very special," the source added. "It’s just hard for her to think that she will never have this again with Liam. There are really so many things that she loves about him."

People reported that Hemsworth, 29, cited “irreconcilable differences” in the couple’s eight-month marriage, and a rep for Cyrus confirmed in a statement to People on Aug. 10 that the A-list couple had called it quits – while a source alleged to the magazine that the pair had split months prior to the separation.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” the statement read. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Hemsworth has spoken out publicly since Cyrus announced the split, writing on Instagram: “Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward.”

In a report published Wednesday, a source told People that despite Cyrus' over-the-top antics – including "basically having sex" in public with Kaitlynn Carter and releasing a song hinting that Hemsworth's alleged penchant for "whiskey and pills" were to blame for their breakup – she "didn't want to hurt" the "Hunger Games" star.

Cyrus and Hemsworth tied the knot in December 2018 after losing their Malibu home in a wildfire. Their marriage was the latest twist in more than a decade of on-again-off-again romance.

Sources told TMZ that Cyrus and Hemsworth had a prenuptial agreement, so the division of property is likely to move forward without a hitch.

