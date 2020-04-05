Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson offer taco meals to health-care workers amid coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are paying it forward.

The singers delivered 120 taco meals to health-care workers at a hospital to offer them thanks for their hard work during the coronavirus pandemic.

Simpson, 23, shared the news on Instagram on Saturday, sharing a video and several photos to document their good deed. It's not clear exactly which hospital they visited.

"Tacos for the incredible healthcare workers at our local hospital!" Simpson wrote in the caption. "So grateful for these true legends of our time dedicating their lives to battling this pandemic. Show some love to yours in your community!"

The post contained a photo of Cyrus, 27, and Simpson wearing masks with numerous brown bags, presumably full of food. The bags had "Thank you for your support & love. Stay strong!!!" written on them.

The post also included pictures of health-care workers posing with their meals, as well as a video of Simpson explaining their venture.

"During a pandemic, we have to show our love and support to all the health-care workers doing their amazing jobs," he said in the clip. "So, we're doing a big taco delivery to our local hospital."

Cyrus has been doing her part to bring people together during the coronavirus, hosting an Instagram show called "Bright Minded."