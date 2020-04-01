Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson celebrate six-month anniversary: It’s ‘worth a lifetime’

Cody Simpson is floating on air since he began dating Miley Cyrus six months ago and took to social media to commemorate the milestone with the pop star.

“6 months with you is worth a lifetime with anybody else,” Simpson wrote alongside a photo of Cyrus, 27, shared to his Instagram Story on Tuesday that showed the “Party in the USA” songstress grinning as she looked off-camera while sitting at a dining table.

“I love you,” the 23-year-old added in the black-and-white snap.

Simpson and Cyrus have been nearly inseparable since they were first linked together in October 2019 after the pair was spotted kissing in Los Angeles. They’ve since debuted a number of matching tattoos during their brief union as a couple and have spent Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas together.

Just last week, the lively pair adopted a dog together to help power them through the stay-at-home period during the coronavirus pandemic and show no signs of letting up.

Cyrus, 27, had been previously married to actor Liam Hemsworth, though their nuptials lasted less than a year and the former pair separated in August 2019.

Before Cyrus landed with Simpson, she also carried out a fling with Kaitlynn Carter. As for Simpson, his most serious relationship was had with supermodel Gigi Hadid.

Hemsworth has since been linked to model Gabriella Brooks.