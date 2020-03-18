Miley Cyrus launches Instagram talk show to provide light content amid coronavirus' 'dark times'

Miley Cyrus has launched a new Instagram live talk show to connect with others and bring positivity amid the current "dark times" surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

The 27-year-old singer launched the series titled "Bright Minded," which she will be hosting at 11:30 a.m. PT Mondays through Fridays in an effort to connect with "special guests discussing how to stay LIT in dark times," her Instagram bio reveals.

Cyrus launched the platform on Monday by hosting a conversation with a doctor named Dr. Amen, where the two discussed the pros and cons of social media as well as how to stay in touch with people through means of technology as citizens are being urged by government officials to stay indoors and self-quarantine.

For her second chat, Cyrus delighted her fans by welcoming fellow singer Demi Lovato, where the two shared tips on how they are staying busy while being holed up at home. Cyrus revealed that she is currently missing her family, as her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, remains in the family's home state of Tennessee and her mom, Tish Cyrus, has been busy visiting her grandmother every day, she revealed.

Lovato, 27, is staying with her parents. The "Confident" singer revealed that she left the apartment she was living in to reside with her parents after a guest who visited the building tested positive for COVID-19.

The singers made note of their renewed friendship after years of strain between the childhood friends. Lovato then fielded questions from the "Malibu" singer about all things coronavirus-related, such as how to keep busy at home, health and beauty tips as well as dealing with the "blessings and curses" of social media in today's society.

"I think the blessing is humor. I find so much relief in memes," Lovato told Cyrus, adding that social media does come with the "curse" of content staying on the Internet "forever."

"There's no room for forgiveness," Lovato continued. "It's like we lose ourselves when we're so quick in jest with someone and so quick to put a label on someone for a mistake."

Cyrus was dressed down in sweatpants for the candid chat, which she joked she had been wearing for "five days." She also wore a rainbow-striped hat, while Lovato was also dressed casually in a tie-dye sweatshirt.

Asked who her "reliable source" is amid the coronavirus pandemic, Lovato said she's been spending time with her family and also revealed she's still communicating with a therapist while self-quarantining.

"I have a lot. One is my therapist, who I do virtual sessions with right now. I've got other people in my life that are on my team. They're just there for me. I'm with my family right now and they're everything."

Cyrus agreed. "We're so lucky we have bad a-- families!"

Lovato then walked Cyrus and viewers through her home where she showed off several health supplies she's stocked up on in an effort to keep safe in the midst of the global pandemic.

"I stocked up on a lot of Vitamin C. I got rubbing alcohol for when I'm about to make hand sanitizer tonight, tissues...a s--t ton of Emergen-C, manuka honey is really good for you," Lovato said, adding that she's also heavily stocked up on "apple cider vinegar gummies that are so good."

Cyrus revealed that she's had a "really, really hard time" with exercising the last few days but blamed it on the popular reality series "Love Island," which she said she's binge-watched nearly every season of so far.

"I've been on my bulls--t," Cyrus quipped, adding that she's fortunate she's got her many dogs by her side, who she is "taking them in and out" for walks.

The childhood pals also discussed their body insecurities over the years, with Cyrus revealing that she didn't wear a bikini for two years after memes surfaced years ago comparing her "skinny" body to a turkey.

Lovato, who has been vocal about her own body confidence in recent months, said she wishes she could have supported Cyrus during the time she was feeling low.

"First of all, I'm so sad that you went through that, and I had no idea," Lovato said. "I wish I could've been there, but I didn't know and I feel like we've gone through times where we're closer and then distant and that's fine, that's what friends do. I just wish I could've been there for you."

Cyrus concluded she's glad the two have reconciled, which came at an appropriate time when the world is grieving the unknowns of COVID-19.

"Life is moving so fast that it's usually hard to slow ourselves down and appreciate people in our lives, and you've been that person for me for so many years and we've been friends for so long...I feel like you've always been such a light and that's why we connected at 14. We connected then because we just saw something in each other. Maybe it was because of spirituality or maybe it was just our hearts."