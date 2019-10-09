Miley Cyrus serenaded by Cody Simpson at hospital after singer reveals tonsillitis diagnosis

Miley Cyrus is welcoming the “good vibes” after being hospitalized.

On Tuesday, the singer revealed via her Instagram Stories that she had been admitted to a local hospital just one day after the singer announced on social media she was suffering from tonsillitis.

In a series of photos that showed the 26-year-old in a hospital gown, Cyrus shared how she was trying to heal before this weekend’s Gorillapalooza, a charity show hosted by Ellen DeGeneres’ The Ellen Fund. The event aims to help raise money for global conservation efforts.

“Trying to heal as quick as I can to make it to Gorillapalooza w @TheEllenShow @PortiaDeRossi @BrunoMars this weekend!” Cyrus captioned one of the selfies, which showed an IV in her arm. “Send gooooood vibes my way! Hoping the Rock star G*DS send me a boost of bad ass and help me kick this s— to the curb where it belongs! We got gorillas to save!”

Still, Cyrus was determined to make the best out of a grim situation. One of the snaps showed the star transforming her oversized hospital gown into a more form-fitting, low-cut dress.

“Redesigned my hospital gown,” she added.

“How you present yourself can determine how you feel!” Cyrus captioned in another selfie, which also showed her mother, Tish Cyrus, fixing her hair “Thank you mama for helpin this little sickyyy look a little bit better by brushin my hair for me @tishcyrus mommy’s are the best!”

In another post, Cyrus is seen laying in her hospital bed covered with rose petals alongside a bouquet of sunflowers and an “I Love You” balloon.

“I [love] MY MAIN GAYS!” wrote Cyrus, tagging photographer Vijat M and designer Bradley Kenneth.

And Cyrus did receive plenty of love — from her latest admirer, Cody Simpson.

Not long after Cyrus gave fans a health update, she tweeted a photo that showed her cuddling up next to the 22-year-old as he played the guitar.

When Cyrus first revealed she was sick with tonsillitis on Monday, she shared two photos on her Instagram Stories, which showed Simpson paying the singer a visit.

“The DR. is back …. luckiest,” she captioned a photo of Simpson playing guitar beside her.

The Australian singer previously shared a poem he wrote amid rumors that his relationship with Cyrus is heating up.

Simpson shared a picture of a woman standing on a balcony near a beach along with the sensual poem.

"The moon’s souvenir / the boulevardier / a ballerina on the promenade," he wrote on Instagram. "We open our curtains to the domesticated world / for a natural hour / spinning elvis records / and making love / in the soft jewelled morning."

Simpson was seemingly referencing his date with Cyrus from Sunday night, in which he crooned Elvis Presley's "Ku-Ui-Po" to his new gal pal. As shown on his Instagram Story, Cyrus leaned on his shoulder as he sang her the romantic tune.

Simpson and Cyrus were first linked in late 2014, but in 2015 Simpson told GQ Australia that they were "just mates."

They've been spending a lot of time together since they were outed as an item earlier this month when they were caught smooching at a store in Los Angeles.

Cyrus announced her divorce from Liam Hemsworth, 29, in August after just seven months of marriage. As the news of her divorce broke, Cyrus was spotted on an Italian vacation with reality TV star Kaitlynn Carter, who in turn had just split from her husband Brody Jenner.

Carter, 31, and Cyrus called it quits in September after just over a month of dating.

