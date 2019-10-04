Miley Cyrus spotted kissing singer Cody Simpson after Kaitlynn Carter, Liam Hemsworth splits

Miley Cyrus isn't letting back-to-back breakups keep her from potentially finding love again.

The singer, 26, was spotted Thursday kissing fellow musician Cody Simpson, 22, at a store in Los Angeles, according to video obtained by TMZ.

The two were first linked back in late 2014, but in 2015 Simpson told GQ Australia that they were "just mates."

"Miley is one of my best friends and she helps with some of that transitional stuff — trying to escape your childhood. She’s super open-minded and I’m working on becoming more like that," he said.

The Australian star previously dated model Gigi Hadid.

Cyrus split from husband Liam Hemsworth in August, after just seven months of marriage.

As the news of her divorce broke, Cyrus was spotted on an Italian vacation with reality TV star Kaitlynn Carter, who in turn had just split from her husband Brody Jenner. They were rumored to have been in an open marriage.

After Carter and Jenner ended their relationship, it was revealed that they were never legally married — despite having had a wedding ceremony.

Carter, 31, and Cyrus called it quits in September after just over a month of dating.