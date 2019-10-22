Miley Cyrus addresses backlash from LGBTQ+ community: 'You don't choose your sexuality'

Miley Cyrus is facing backlash from the LGBTQ+ community after making some controversial comments about her sexuality on Instagram Live.

In an attempt to clarify her comments, she took to Twitter and wrote, “I was talking s--- about sucky guys, but let me be clear, YOU don't CHOOSE your sexuality," she wrote. "You are born as you are. It has always been my priority to protect the LGBTQ community I am a part of."

MILEY CYRUS' BEAU CODY SIMPSON PENS ROMANTIC POEM

Cyrus, who came out as bisexual four years ago, has faced heavy criticism from the LGBTQ+ community in light of her comments.

On Sunday, Cyrus appeared in a split-screen Instagram Live stream with boyfriend Cody Simpson in which she touched upon various subjects, including her sexuality.

During the stream, Cyrus took a subtle jab at ex Liam Hemsworth and said that, “I always thought I had to be gay, because I thought all guys were evil, but it’s not true.” She further noted, “There are good people out there that just happen to have d--ks. I've only ever met one, and he's on this live,” in reference to her current boyfriend.

LIAM HEMSWORTH MOVES ON FROM MILEY CYRUS WITH 'DYNASTY' ACTRESS

One user, who identifies as a lesbian, offered Miley some praise for the clarification on Twitter, but also warned the singer to choose her words wisely next time.

“i understood your intentions but it still came off wrong and made some people feel s----y. thank you for clarifying of course but please just try to be more aware of what you are saying and how you are saying it in the future,” said the user.

In an additional tweet, the same user stated, “as a lesbian who was always afraid to embrace my identity because i was scared i hadn’t found “the right guy” it sucks seeing people i love and support say things like that.” “i imagine the same goes for some bi people who feel or felt like they have to “pick” a side,” she added.

MILEY CYRUS SERENADED BY CODY SIMPSON AT HOSPITAL AFTER SINGER REVEALS TONSILLITIS DIAGNOSIS

Following Cyrus’ tumultuous divorce from Hemsworth, Miley had a monthlong fling with Kaitlynn Carter, before ultimately settling on current boyfriend Cody Simpson.

Simpson addressed his feelings toward the Kaitlynn Carter relationship on "The Kyle & Jackie O Show.”

“Hell no. It’s not like that at all,” following a sexual insinuation from the interviewer.

MILEY CYRUS' BEAU CODY SIMPSON PENS ROMANTIC POEM

Simpson seems to prefer being the “calm” and “mellow” one in the relationship and describes Miley as “outgoing and passionate,” according to the interview.

While Cyrus and Simpson continue to make headlines, Hemsworth is slowly moving on with new girlfriend Maddison Brown.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Two months after announcing their highly publicized divorce, Hemsworth found himself smitten with his new lover and fellow Australian. The couple was recently spotted enjoying an intimate lunch and holding hands in the subway in New York City. The two were also spotted kissing in the city the following day.