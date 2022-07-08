How did Miles Teller become famous? From 'Whiplash' to 'Top Gun' and everything in between

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Miles Teller has been in many popular movies, but his career really started to take off after starring in "Whiplash" in 2014. He also started in three "Divergent" movies, which are based after the popular books by Veronica Roth. Even though Teller has been a successful actor for over 10 years, his fame reached new heights when he stared in the new "Top Gun" movie with Tom Cruise in 2022 as Rooster. This character became loved by those all over the world and even made Teller go viral on TikTok even though he himself isn't on the app. His wife, Keleigh Sperry Teller, started posting videos of the superstar with the hashtag "TellerTok" which went completely viral and created even more buzz around the already very-popular celebrity.

What movies has Miles Teller been in?

Teller's very first movie was playing Jason in "Rabbit Hole" in 2010. After that, he started in "Footloose" and then "Project X." In 2013, he was in the romance movie "The Spectacular Now" opposite Shailene Woodley and was in "21 & Over."

In 2014, Teller was in the movie "Whiplash" where he played Andrew, jazz drummer in a highly competitive and elite ensemble under instructor Terence Fletcher. After "Whiplash," Teller was in "That Awkward Moment" with Zac Efron and Michael B. Jordan and then went on to star in the first "Divergent" movie as the unpredictable character of Peter. He reprised the role in "Insurgent" in 2015 and "Allegiant" in 2016. In between the "Divergent" movies, he was in "Two Night Stand" and "Fantastic Four."

After his "Divergent" run, he was in "Get a Job," "War Dogs," "Bleed for This," "Thank You for Your Service" and "Only the Brave." He also has done some television work in "Too Old to Die Young" and "The Offer."

In 2022, he played pilot Lt. Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw, the son of Nick "Goose" Bradshaw Goose from the original 1986 "Top Gun" movie in "Top Gun: Maverick." After that, he starred in the science fiction thriller "Spiderhead" with Chris Hemsworth.

Did Miles Teller really play the drums in "Whiplash?"

Teller actually did play the drums in "Whiplash." In fact, Teller said in an interview with Jimmy Fallon that he was a self-taught drummer and started playing when he was 15 years old. He said in the interview that this kind of drumming was different though, because it was jazz drumming. Teller had to take many hours of lessons for the role.

"Whiplash" editor Tom Cross said that Teller did around 99% of the drumming in the movie. Also, around 40% of the drumming heard on the soundtrack was done by Teller.

Who is Miles Teller's wife?

Miles Teller's wife is Keleigh Sperry, who is a model and also has acting in some projects, including Taylor Swift's "I Bet You Think About Me'' music video that she was in with her husband. The two met back in 2013 at a party for the Black Keys. In 2017, they got engaged and were married in Hawaii a few years later in 2019.

Sperry is frequently seen supporting her husband at movie premieres and events. She also posts some behind the scenes content on the pairs married life to her Instagram and her TikTok. The TikTok videos she posts of her husband have been coined "Teller Tok" videos.

Are Miles Teller and Shaliene Woodley still friends?

Teller and Woodley starred in "The Spectacular Now" together as well as all three of the "Divergent" movies and the two seem to still be very close friends. When the new "Top Gun" movie came out, Woodley posted a picture of herself in front of a poster for the movie that was paired with words of praise in her caption, calling it a "proud sister moment." Before Woodley's breakup with Rodgers, the two couples vacationed with together in Hawaii.