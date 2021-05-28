Miles Teller sends cryptic tweet amid Aaron Rodgers' Packers rift

Aaron Rodgers chose to skip voluntary workouts with the Green Bay Packers in favor of a Hawaii vacation with his fiancée Shailene Woodley, his friend Miles Teller and Teller's wife Keleigh Sperry.

Photos on social media showed Rodgers and company hiking and having a good time exploring the islands. Rodgers was also seen singing to Taylor Swift and the summer jam "Wagon Wheel."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

But Teller raised some eyebrows with a cryptic tweet on Thursday.

"Cheers to signing with the Packers," the "War Dogs" star tweeted along with a picture of himself and Sperry.

The message came in the middle of Rodgers’ saga with the Packers, which doesn’t appear to be ending any time soon. Pro Football Talk reported Thursday the organization had no desire – still – to trade the 2020 NFL MVP.

Rodgers made clear in an interview on ESPN there was a culture issue in the organization.

"I think sometimes people forget what really makes an organization," he said. "History is important and legacy of so many people who’ve come before you. But the people – that’s the most important thing. The people make an organization. People make a business and sometimes that gets forgotten. You know culture is built brick by brick. The foundation of it by the people. Not by the organization, not by the building, not by the corporation. It’s built by the people.

PACKERS INSISTENT ON KEEPING AARON RODGERS DESPITE QB'S CONCERNS ABOUT TEAM'S CULTURE: REPORT

"I’ve been fortunate enough to play with a number of amazing, amazing people and got to work for amazing people as well. And it’s those people that build the foundation of those entities and I think sometimes we forget that."

Rodgers denied his issues stemmed from anything involving Packers quarterback Jordan Love.

"Look, with my situation … it’s never been about the draft pick, picking Jordan [Love]. I love Jordan. He’s a great kid. Lotta fun to work together. I love the coaching staff, love my teammates," he said. "Love the fan base in Green Bay. Incredible 16 years. It’s just kind of about a philosophy. And maybe forgetting that it is about the people that make the thing go. It’s about character. It’s about a culture. It’s about doing things the right way. A lot of this was put in motion last year. The wrench was kind of just thrown into it when I won MVP and played the way I played last year. This is kinda just the spill out of all that.

"But look, it is about the people and that’s the most important thing. Green Bay has always been about the people from Curly Lambeau being owner and founder to the ‘60s with Lombardi with Bart Starr and all those incredible names to the ‘90s teams with coach [Mike] Holmgren and Favrey and the Minister of Defense [Reggie White] to the run that we’ve been on. It’s about the people."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rodgers didn’t go as far to publicly ask out, but reports have swirled that he has no desire to play with the Packers.