‘Top Gun: Maverick’ star Miles Teller reveals Tom Cruise’s reaction after discovering jet fuel in his blood

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Miles Teller made a shocking discovery while filming "Top Gun: Maverick."

This week, the actor spoke to Seth Meyers on "Late Night" and revealed that he discovered he had "flame retardant, pesticides and jet fuel" in his bloodstream after breaking out in hives on the set.

"We landed, and I’m just like, ‘Man, I’m not feeling too good,’" the 35-year-old recalled. "I was really hot, and I just started itching like crazy. So I get out of the jet, and I’m just covered in hives – like, head to toe."

The star immediately went to the doctor for a blood test and then soaked in an oatmeal bath to soothe his "sensitive Irish-Scottish skin."

VAL KILMER SHARES WHAT IT WAS LIKE FILMING ‘TOP GUN: MAVERICK’ WITH TOM CRUISE: ‘NO TIME HAD PASSED AT ALL’

The results of his test made his jaw drop.

"My bloodwork comes back, and I have flame retardant, pesticides and jet fuel in my blood," said Teller. "Then, I thought, ‘Wait a second, this is actually kinda cool.’"

When he returned to the set the next day, his co-star Tom Cruise asked him about his results.

"I was like, ‘Well, Tom, it turns out I have jet fuel in my blood,’" said Teller. "Without skipping a beat, Tom just goes, ‘Yeah, I was born with it, kid.’"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"So that was a very Tom moment for me," Teller added.

The health scare paid off for Teller.

Cruise, 59, got his first $100 million opening weekend with the "Top Gun" sequel.

In its first three days in North American theaters, the long-in-the-works blockbuster earned an estimated $124 million in ticket sales, Paramount Pictures said.

Including international showings, its worldwide total is $248 million. The film continued to soar in its second weekend, dropping just 32% from its opening with $86 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates.

PRINCE WILLIAM AND KATE MIDDLETON ATTEND ‘TOP GUN: MAVERICK’ LONDON PREMIERE

The Paramount Pictures release, with Cruise reprising his role from the 1986 original, is holding steadier than any film of its kind has before. Its modest drop — 50-65% is more typical for blockbusters — is the smallest decline for a movie that opened above $100 million.

Overseas, director Joseph Kosinski’s film is performing even better. In 64 overseas markets, "Top Gun: Maverick" dipped only 20% in its second weekend with $81.7 million.

Riding stellar word of mouth, terrific reviews and a global promotional tour, "Top Gun: Maverick" has already grossed $548.6 million worldwide, making it easily one the biggest hits of Cruise’s career. In domestic ticket sales ($291.6 million thus far), the "Top Gun" sequel already ranks as Cruise's best performer.

While "Top Gun: Maverick" is unlikely to match the $1.89 billion worldwide of Sony Pictures’ "Spider-Man: No Way Home," the biggest box-office smash of the pandemic, Cruise and company have been hailed for leading the final push in the recovery of movie theaters. Paramount delayed its release for two years.

Teller joined Glen Powell, Greg Tarzan Davis, Jay Ellis, Monica Barbaro and Lewis Pullman as part of a new class of pilots for the film. Jennifer Connelly and Jon Hamm also star. Val Kilmer reprised his role from the original.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.