Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Entertainment Newsletter
Published

Mila Kunis, Kim Kardashian get booed at talk show and football event

The Fox News Entertainment newsletter brings you the latest Hollywood headlines, celebrity interviews and stories from Los Angeles and beyond.

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Both Mila Kunis and Kim Kardashian were booed at separate public appearances they made.

Both Mila Kunis and Kim Kardashian were booed at separate public appearances they made. (Taylor Hill/Sean Zanni )

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

‘VERY NEW YORK OF YOU’- Mila Kunis gets booed during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote 'Luckiest Girl Alive' movie. Continue reading here…

NOT A FAN - Kim Kardashian booed while shown on screen at LA Rams vs Cowboys game. Continue reading here…

Ricky Gervais provided his two cents on whether he would host the Golden Globes again.

Ricky Gervais provided his two cents on whether he would host the Golden Globes again. (Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal Media, LLC via Getty Images)

NOT SO FAST - Ricky Gervais shuts down hosting the Golden Globes again in Twitter post: ‘F--- that.’ Continue reading here…

EXCLUSIVE - William Shatner reflects on fallout with ‘Star Trek’ pal Leonard Nimoy, historic kiss with Nichelle Nichols. Continue reading here…

CALLED OUT - Ye gets slammed by rapper Meek Mill after Tucker Carlson interview: 'It's like you hate your own people.' Continue reading here…

It was announced in July 2021 that Prince Harry had signed on to a book deal with Penguin Books.

It was announced in July 2021 that Prince Harry had signed on to a book deal with Penguin Books. (Bloomberg/Karwai Tang)

ROYAL BOOK ENGAGEMENT - Prince Harry will 'have a hell of a fight on his hands' to keep tell-all book from coming out: royal expert. Continue reading here…

DYNAMIC DUO - Kathie Lee Gifford supports 'great friend' Regis Philbin amid Kelly Ripa drama. Continue reading here…

MARVEL MADNESS - 'Deadpool' star TJ Miller won't work with Ryan Reynolds again, thinks marriage to Blake Lively is ‘curated.’ Continue reading here…

Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the wife of California Governor Gavin Newsom, is one of several accusers in the Harvey Weinstein trial who is set to testify.

Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the wife of California Governor Gavin Newsom, is one of several accusers in the Harvey Weinstein trial who is set to testify. (Kevork Djansezian)

ON TRIAL - Gavin Newsom's wife, Jennifer Siebel, among accusers at Harvey Weinstein trial. Continue reading here…

SATURDAY NIGHT SLAM- 'SNL' cold open mocks what makes Americans 'snap' like Biden's 'nuclear Armageddon' remark and Elon Musk. Continue reading here…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

Trending