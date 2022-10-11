Mila Kunis, Kim Kardashian get booed at talk show and football event
‘VERY NEW YORK OF YOU’- Mila Kunis gets booed during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote 'Luckiest Girl Alive' movie. Continue reading here…
NOT A FAN - Kim Kardashian booed while shown on screen at LA Rams vs Cowboys game. Continue reading here…
NOT SO FAST - Ricky Gervais shuts down hosting the Golden Globes again in Twitter post: ‘F--- that.’ Continue reading here…
EXCLUSIVE - William Shatner reflects on fallout with ‘Star Trek’ pal Leonard Nimoy, historic kiss with Nichelle Nichols. Continue reading here…
CALLED OUT - Ye gets slammed by rapper Meek Mill after Tucker Carlson interview: 'It's like you hate your own people.' Continue reading here…
ROYAL BOOK ENGAGEMENT - Prince Harry will 'have a hell of a fight on his hands' to keep tell-all book from coming out: royal expert. Continue reading here…
DYNAMIC DUO - Kathie Lee Gifford supports 'great friend' Regis Philbin amid Kelly Ripa drama. Continue reading here…
MARVEL MADNESS - 'Deadpool' star TJ Miller won't work with Ryan Reynolds again, thinks marriage to Blake Lively is ‘curated.’ Continue reading here…
ON TRIAL - Gavin Newsom's wife, Jennifer Siebel, among accusers at Harvey Weinstein trial. Continue reading here…
SATURDAY NIGHT SLAM- 'SNL' cold open mocks what makes Americans 'snap' like Biden's 'nuclear Armageddon' remark and Elon Musk. Continue reading here…
