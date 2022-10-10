Ricky Gervais shuts down hosting the Golden Globes again in Twitter post: 'F--- that'

Actor and comedian Ricky Gervais has made it very clear about whether he has any interest in hosting the Golden Globes again: it's a no.

"F--- that," he wrote in a tweet alongside a video from the 2020 ceremony in which he hosted, responding to a viral tweet asking whether he would ever host again. "Retweet if you wish [Gervais] would host the Golden Globes again in 2023," the now-viral tweet said.

"The Office" creator ended his response with a laughing emoji.

Back in January, the comedian opened up about what it would take for him to host the Academy Awards.

NBC WON'T AIR 2022 GOLDEN GLOBES

"They’d never let me do what I wanted," he told "Today" at the time. "I’d get canceled halfway through. I mean that’s why the Globes got me. They said I could write my own jokes and say what I wanted, no rehearsals."

In 2020, while hosting the Globes, Gervais opened up the ceremony with a controversial speech that bashed both the Hollywood elite and big tech companies such as Amazon and Apple.

Nominations for the 2023 Golden Globes are slated to be announced on Dec. 12, and the award show will take place on Jan. 10, 2023.