Ye gets slammed by rapper Meek Mill after Tucker Carlson interview: 'It's like you hate your own people'

Rapper Meek Mill is criticizing Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, after his exclusive interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson.

Mill took to his Instagram story to post a video of Ye and included a lengthy message claiming the "Famous" rapper hates his "own people."

"I used to listen to ye every night [in] jail for motivation on god! And came home and watched him sh— on my name and brand like nothing…I ain’t say nothing…but what you be doing for fame driving you crazy…I’m vocal it’s like you hate your own people…"

In the background video, you can hear Ye speaking out about popular hip-hop songs and slamming their lyrics, as Mill implied he’s against his own race.

Mill’s comments come on the heels of Ye’s all-encompassing interview on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

The "Gold Digger" rapper got candid about his controversial "White Lives Matter" T-Shirt, his relationship with ex-wife Kim Kardashian and how he was "biting his tongue" about his political views.

He reflected on how former President Barack Obama had met with him and his late mom during his presidential campaign.

"I was Obama's favorite artist … Obama met with me and my mama to say that he was running for office back in 2008 and that he wanted the support, and everybody was so into this idea of the Black President," Ye exclusively told Carlson.

"We were always cool … how many of us are there? Obama level, Ye level … Virgil level, just Black … so brilliant that we cut through all of the lines of racism … you just can't get rid of. It is Nat King Cole level, Dave Chappelle level," he continued.

"But as soon as I wasn't saying the things that I was supposed to say as a rapper, our connection faded."