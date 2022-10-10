Expand / Collapse search
Kim Kardashian
Published

Kim Kardashian booed while shown on screen at LA Rams vs Cowboys game

Kim Kardashian attended the Rams game with her son Saint, whom she shares with Kanye West

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Kim Kardashian was seemingly booed while shown on screen at the Los Angeles Rams versus Dallas Cowboys game Sunday.

Fans in the crowd of the game held at SoFi Stadium could be heard booing as "The Kardashians" star was spotted by the cameras attending the game in video shared to social media.

She was shown on the screen right after musician John Legend.

Kardashian was joined by her son Saint for the football outing.

The SKIMS founder wore an all-black skin tight jumpsuit accessorized with a belt and over-sized sunglasses. Her bleached hair was styled straight and featured a middle part.

Kim Kardashian was booed during the Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys game on Sunday.

Kim Kardashian was booed during the Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys game on Sunday. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

"Arrow" star Stephen Amell defended Kardashian on Twitter.

"Kim Kardashian was just shown on the big screen and loudly booed at the Rams game," he wrote on Twitter. "Being booed at a sporting event is a huge compliment. When people who don’t know you think they dislike you it means you are super duper famous."

However, some didn't agree in the replies to his tweet.

"That might just be what famous people tell themselves. If we boo you, we truly dislike you in NY," one user wrote.

"That is not a compliment where I come from," another added.

Kim Kardashian attends the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Oct. 9 in Inglewood, California.

Kim Kardashian attends the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Oct. 9 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Kardashian herself didn't react to the booing. The reality TV star instead took selfies with her son Saint and shared their outing to social media.

Kardashian and Saint were not joined by the star's other children; North, 9, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. The KKW Beauty founder shares her children with estranged husband Kanye West.

West and Kardashian have had a rocky public divorce. 

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021. Following Kardashian's move, the musician aired out his drama with the beauty mogul over the parenting of their kids and the "Keeping up with the Kardashians" star's last boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

Kim Kardashian was joined by her son Saint, who she shares with her estranged husband Kanye West. "The Kardashians" star filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021.

Kim Kardashian was joined by her son Saint, who she shares with her estranged husband Kanye West. "The Kardashians" star filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021. (Getty Images)

