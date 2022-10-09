Mila Kunis gets booed during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote 'Luckiest Girl Alive' movie

While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! during its stint in Brooklyn, Ukrainian-born actress Mila Kunis was booed by the show's audience.

On the program to promote her new Netflix thriller, "Luckiest Girl Alive," Kunis began lamenting over a near wardrobe malfunction, as she did not have a bra or underwear to go with her outfit, which featured a transparent dress.

Kimmel, who typically tapes his show from Los Angeles, said to Kunis, "You seem like you could be a New Yorker, but you're not a New Yorker, right?"

As the 39-year-old began to answer, she was immediately taken aback by someone in the crowd booing her, to which she retorted, "What? Who booed?"

The actress was a good sport about it, joking with Kimmel, "What's wrong with your audience? Very New York of you, very New York."

She discussed her emigration to the United States as a child from Ukraine and how she ventured through New York to secure proper citizenship. She recounted staying in a hotel in Brooklyn where she had her first burger and Coca-Cola for the first time, but much to the audience's chagrin, no pizza.

Kunis did, however, grow up on Los Angeles pizza, as her father was a delivery man in the city.

"Just to get another boo," she said, "It was Domino's pizza." She was swiftly met with intense disappointment from the crowd. "This is like a symphony of boos and ahhs," she laughed.

As a final dagger, the mom-of-two revealed that she didn't even like pizza, which horrified the crowd as well as Kimmel.

She shared that the ultimate irony was that her husband Ashton Kutcher bought her a pizza oven for their anniversary, requiring her to make pizza all the time.