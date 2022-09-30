Expand / Collapse search
Mila Kunis explains the open door bathroom policy in her home with Ashton Kutcher

Kunis and Kutcher keep all the doors in their home open all the time

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Mila Kunis revealed her house has an open door policy.

Kunis, who is married to Ashton Kutcher, opened up about her lack of privacy in the family home in a new interview.

"That includes the bathroom," she told E! News. "It's just one of those where, for better or for worse, as a family and the kids have all kind of embodied bodily function as a very standard norm."

Mila Kunis revealed she and husband Ashton Kutcher have an open door policy in their home.

Mila Kunis revealed she and husband Ashton Kutcher have an open door policy in their home. (Noel Vasquez/GC Images via Getty Images)

ASHTON KUTCHER REVEALS HE WAS ‘DRUNK’ THE FIRST TIME HE TOLD MILA KUNIS HE LOVED HER

At one point in time, the "That 70s Show" actress did not think things would be this way.

"I'd never thought that I would be the person that was able to go to the bathroom with the door open," Kunis said.

Everything started when Kunis found someone constantly knocking on the door. 

"I was like, ‘Oh, forget it. Just keep the door open,'" she explained.

The open door policy is not the only odd thing that Kunis and Kutcher do inside the family home. The famous couple previously went viral after revealing they did not bathe their children every day.

"When I had children," she said during an episode of the "Armchair Expert" podcast, "I also didn't wash them every day. I wasn't the parent that bathed my newborns — ever."

Kutcher added: "Now, here's the thing: If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there's no point."

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis previously revealed they did not bathe their newborns every day.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis previously revealed they did not bathe their newborns every day. (Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

After the comments went viral, the couple made fun of the situation in a TikTok video. Kutcher filmed Kunis in the bathroom with the water running in the background during a bath time with their kids. The video, posted in August 2021, currently has 1.3 million likes.

"We're bathing our children," Kunis told the camera.

"That's like the fourth time this week! Four times this week! Their body oils are going to be destroyed! What are you trying to do?" Kutcher said in a sarcastic tone.

"It's too much," Kunis replied.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher got married in 2015. They share two kids.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher got married in 2015. They share two kids. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Kunis and Kutcher began dating in 2012 and got married in 2015. The couple share two kids, Wyatt and Dimitri.

