Mila Kunis explains the open door bathroom policy in her home with Ashton Kutcher

Mila Kunis revealed her house has an open door policy.

Kunis, who is married to Ashton Kutcher, opened up about her lack of privacy in the family home in a new interview.

"That includes the bathroom," she told E! News. "It's just one of those where, for better or for worse, as a family and the kids have all kind of embodied bodily function as a very standard norm."

At one point in time, the "That 70s Show" actress did not think things would be this way.

"I'd never thought that I would be the person that was able to go to the bathroom with the door open," Kunis said.

Everything started when Kunis found someone constantly knocking on the door.

"I was like, ‘Oh, forget it. Just keep the door open,'" she explained.

The open door policy is not the only odd thing that Kunis and Kutcher do inside the family home. The famous couple previously went viral after revealing they did not bathe their children every day.

"When I had children," she said during an episode of the "Armchair Expert" podcast, "I also didn't wash them every day. I wasn't the parent that bathed my newborns — ever."

Kutcher added: "Now, here's the thing: If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there's no point."

After the comments went viral, the couple made fun of the situation in a TikTok video. Kutcher filmed Kunis in the bathroom with the water running in the background during a bath time with their kids. The video, posted in August 2021, currently has 1.3 million likes.

"We're bathing our children," Kunis told the camera.

"That's like the fourth time this week! Four times this week! Their body oils are going to be destroyed! What are you trying to do?" Kutcher said in a sarcastic tone.

"It's too much," Kunis replied.

Kunis and Kutcher began dating in 2012 and got married in 2015. The couple share two kids, Wyatt and Dimitri.

