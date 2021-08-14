Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher laugh off criticism received for their bathing routine confession

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are having the last laugh.

The couple, who wed in 2015 and have two kids – daughter Wyatt, 6, and son Dimitri, 4 – shared a TikTok video this week, showing them mocking the many people who balked at their confession about not bathing their kids daily when they were newborns.

In the post, which has been played 8.8 million times, Kunis and Kutcher stand in a bathroom with their kids as water can be heard running in the background.

"It's water," Kunis tells Kutcher, who's filming the bathroom saga.

"You're putting water on the children? Are you trying to melt them? Are you trying to injure them with water? This is ridiculous. What's going on?" Kutcher yells.

"We're bathing our children," Kunis said.

"That's like the fourth time this week! Four times this week! Their body oils are going to be destroyed! What are you trying to do?" Kutcher said in a sarcastic tone.

"It's too much," Kunis, 38, says in response.

The "That '70s Show" alums were poking fun at the intense backlash they received last month from the public and other Hollywood stars about their cleanliness habits. Kunis told " Armchair Expert" podcast co-hosts Dax Shepard and Monica Padman that she didn't give her kids baths every day when they were newborns.

"When I had children, I also didn't wash them every day," the "Family Guy" voice actress admitted. "I wasn't that parent that bathed my newborns — ever."

Kutcher, 43, added, "Now, here's the thing: If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there's no point."

Shepard noted that he and his wife, Kristen Bell, used bath time as "part of a nighttime routine" with their daughters, Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6.

Kunis and Kutcher even said that they, as adults, don't wash their bodies with soap everyday.

"I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever," Kutcher divulged. "I got a bar of Lever 2000 that delivers every time. Nothing else."

The "Dude, Where's My Car?" actor continued, "I do have a tendency to throw some water on my face after a workout to get all the salts out."

Kunis chimed in, "I do wash my face twice a day."

The couple's eyebrow-raising confessions sparked an even bigger debate among Hollywood stars who have been opening up about their hygiene

During an interview with Vanity Fair last week, Jake Gyllenhaal hinted he isn't too keen on keeping clean by bathing himself on a consistent basis.

"More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times," he continued. "I do believe, because Elvis Costello is wonderful, that good manners and bad breath get you nowhere. So I do that. But I do also think that there’s a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves."

Meanwhile, rapper Cardi B doesn’t quite understand why so many celebrities have shared that they don’t bathe regularly, tweeting her confusion over the admissions Tuesday.

"Wassup with people saying they don’t shower? It’s giving itchy," the "WAP" rapper, 28, tweeted.