Ashton Kutcher reveals he was 'drunk' the first time he told Mila Kunis he loved her

Ashton Kutcher opened up about the moment he told his wife Mila Kunis he loves her, revealing he was very drunk when he did so.

Peloton released a clip of an upcoming episode of Kutcher’s new marathon training series in partnership with the company called "Our Future Selves," in which he admitted to the episode’s guest, country singer Kenny Chesney, that he played a big role in the milestone moment between him and his wife.

He told Chesney the night he told Kunis he loves her for the first time, he had been listening to Chesney’s song, "You and Tequila." He also admitted he "might have had a little too much tequila."

"I showed up drunk at her house, at like two in the morning, and I just started screaming, 'You and tequila make me crazy,'" Kutcher said. "And I told her I love her, and she's like, 'Don't say it if you don't mean it. Are you gonna love me in the morning when you wake up from this hangover?'"

Kutcher recalled waking up the next morning feeling the same way about Kunis as he did the night before and confirming his feelings to her.

Chesney seemed to be honored to have played such a big role in that moment, saying he never knew he and Grace Potter, his duet partner on that song, could have played such an important role in Kutcher’s life.

"Well, I had no idea that me and Grace Potter were such a part of a really intimate detail for you and your wife," Chesney said.

"You and Grace Potter brought it home," Kutcher responded. "These are fundamental moments in my life"

Kunis and Kutcher met back in 1998 when they were both cast in "That ‘70s Show" as love interests to one another’s characters. Their relationship, however, did not start until nearly 15 years later. When filming began on the show, Kunis was only 15 years old, while Kutcher was already in his 20s.

While the show was still filming, Kutcher met and began dating actress Demi Moore in 2003 and eventually marrying her in 2005. At the same time, Kunis got together with actor Macaulay Culkin in 2002.

Both their relationships lasted for quite a few years, but began to fall apart around the same time. Culkin and Kunis decided to end their relationship in 2011 after close to a decade together. Moore and Kutcher announced their separation in 2011.

Not too long after they announced their separation, Kunis and Kutcher were spotted together in 2012 and were confirmed to have started a relationship. The couple got married in 2015 and have two children together, a daughter named Wyatt and a son named Dimitri.

The couple had not worked together since meeting on "That ‘70s Show" until this year when they made their on-camera reunion on "That ‘90s Show," the reboot of their iconic show.

"It is very good," Kunis told Entertainment Tonight. "It's great in fact, and I think that anyone that's ever watched '70s, that was a fan, I think will be very, very, very, very, happy with the inciting incident of the whole series."