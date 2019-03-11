Michael Jackson's nephew Taj slams 'Leaving Neverland' and HBO: 'It's so unfair to convict him now'

In the wake of the new HBO documentary “Leaving Neverland,” Michael Jackson’s nephew, Taj Jackson, is speaking out about the impact the revealing film played on his life and the life of the family at large.

Despite the singer’s legacy being called into question over allegations of child molestation brought down in the HBO doc, Taj attempted to downplay the severity of the renewed negative interest in Michael. He noted that the same sort of thing happened in 2005 when the star was both alive and on-trial.

“This is nothing new for us. In Germany, when the trial was going on, they banned Jackson music, not even just Michael Jackson music. So [3T] were banned and Janet [Jackson] was banned. So I think there was a natural reaction to punish everyone,” the former 3T singer explained to NME. “But why I’m saying that is my uncle’s already gone through the system and my uncle’s already been declared not guilty. My uncle’s already had a 10-year FBI investigation. It’s so unfair to convict him now off of a one-sided documentary, literally one-sided.”

Among the many people being impacted by the documentary’s allegations are the late star’s family, who deny the allegations against the King of Pop. As previously reported, not only is the Jackson estate suing HBO over “Leaving Neverland,” but Jackson’s children, Paris, Prince and Blanket, are reportedly going through “troubling times.”

“They can't believe it, because they know Wade," Jackie Jackson told E! News. "They can't believe what is going on." The kids are also denying the claims made against their father.