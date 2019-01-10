Michael Jackson estate slams documentary that alleges sex abuse by singer

Michael Jackson’s estate on Wednesday labeled a new documentary as an “outrageous and pathetic” attempt to cash in on the late King of Pop after it was announced that the movie would be played at the Sundance Film Festival, TMZ reported.

“Leaving Neverland” focuses on two men-- both now in their 30s-- who talk about their relationship with the singer when they were 7 and 10 years old. Jackson was at the height of his career at the time.

Jackson was acquitted of molestation charges in 2005 after a three-month trial. The trial was a media circus and The New York Times reported that a woman released doves outside the Santa Maria, Calif., courthouse every time the jury announced Jackson was acquitted on a charge.

The estate told TMZ, that the “so-called” documentary is “just another rehash of dated a discredited allegations. It’s baffling why any credible filmmaker would involve himself with this project.”