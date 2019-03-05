Michael Jackson's kids going through 'troubling times' after 'Leaving Neverland' premiere

HBO’s "Leaving Neverland" documentary is shocking its audiences — and Michael Jackson's own kids.

The series details the child sexual abuse allegations made against the singer by Wade Robson and James "Jimmy" Safechuck while they lived with the singer on his ranch during their childhood.

The Jackson family has continued to vehemently deny the allegations and is suing HBO for never reaching out to them for comment.

The family is also protecting the King of Pop’s kids, Blanket, Prince and Paris Jackson, who are reportedly shaken and upset over the doc’s portrayal of their father.

Tito, Taj, Marlon and Jackie Jackson spoke with E! News about how the children are feeling since “Leaving Neverland” this past weekend.

"They can't believe it, because they know Wade," Jackie said. "They can't believe what is going on." The kids are also denying the claims made against their father.

Jackie added they are going through “troubling times” right now and everything is very “painful for them.”

Marlon Jackson added that are try to keep their mother, Katherine Jackson, away from the backlash because of her age and fragile health condition.

Prince, Paris and Blanket have not yet publicly addressed the allegations made but Jackie insisted, “I am sure they will speak out later.”

Janet Jackson hasn't commented, but Michael’s nephew Taj explained that she doesn’t want to “give this attention.”

Meanwhile, Jermaine Jackson tweeted his feelings.

He wrote, “So many in media, inc @Oprah, blindly taking #LeavingNeverland at face value, shaping a narrative uninterested in facts, proof, credibility. We faced similar "graphic" claims + trial-by-media in '05. Jury saw through it all. Trial-by-law proved Michael's innocence long ago. Fact."

"Leaving Neverland" is available to stream on the HBO app.